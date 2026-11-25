MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has shared her memorable experience of visiting Patna, where she witnessed the devotion and traditions associated with Chhath Puja.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gold' actress shared a video capturing glimpses of her time in the city. Reflecting on her visit, the actress said that exploring Patna's streets and experiencing the vibrant spirit of the festival made the journey special.

Sharing her video, Mouni wrote,“Patna, you were truly special! From exploring the city's beautiful streets to witnessing the devotion, traditions, and vibrant spirit of Chhath Puja, every moment felt like an experience worth remembering. We loved every bit of being here and taking in the soul of this beautiful city. Leaving with a heart full of memories. Patna, we'll see you again!”

In the video, Mouni also spoke about the spiritual significance of the festival and the deep faith associated with it.“For all those people who do not know, this is Devi Maa Tara. In Patna, Chhath is not just a festival, it's a worship. It's an emotion; it's a feeling. I think it's very spiritual and very pious,” she said.

Mouni was dressed in a stylish golden saree, which she paired with statement jewellery and earrings. She kept her makeup subtle, adding a touch of glamour with a bold lip colour. In the video, the actress was seen standing in front of the idol of Devi Maa Tara and speaking about the spiritual significance of Chhath Puja in Patna.

The Brahmāstra actress recently visited Patna, Bihar, to witness the devotion and traditions associated with Chhath Puja. The actress shared glimpses of her visit to the city, reflecting on the spiritual significance of the festival and the warmth of its people.

Chhath Puja is an important festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Observed with great devotion, the festival involves offering prayers to the rising and setting Sun, with devotees observing rituals and fasting.