CM Punk doesn't trust Cody Rhodes anymore, and Seth Rollins is on the team. Four factors suggest the Best in the World may abandon Team USA at Daikin Park.

Punk approached Rhodes on RAW to join the team, then declared the two of them co-captains, with both men sharing decisions about who fills out the roster. That arrangement collapsed last week when Rhodes took a call about the fifth member and the name turned out to be Seth Rollins, Punk's longtime rival. The frustration isn't only about The Visionary joining. It's that Cody made the call without consulting him, and that silence is what stings most.

The history between these two isn't subtle. The hatred between Punk and Rollins bled into real life and made things harder for each man in the Stamford-based promotion. Their most memorable recent interaction saw The Visionary cash in the Money in the Bank contract at last year's SummerSlam against the Best in the World, stripping him of the World Heavyweight title on the spot. That past makes it hard for Punk to accept Rollins as a teammate, and it gives him another reason to question whether Rhodes can be trusted. Even if both agree to bury their differences, the history could surface the moment tension rises inside the ring.

A betrayal doesn't require Punk to attack anyone. Survivor Series features a traditional elimination match, so he could simply step out of the ring and let the referee count him out. That leaves Team USA with four members against Team Mexico, putting his teammates at a disadvantage without him laying a hand on them.

Punk could point to his frustration with Rhodes and Rollins as justification for walking away, believing he has more important things to focus on than helping a group he no longer wants any part of. Leaving mid-match would also hand him a new storyline and set up another confrontation with both men.

Punk has struggled on Friday Night SmackDown in his pursuit of the Undisputed Championship currently held by Sami Zayn, a title he once held himself. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns sits atop Monday Night RAW with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Turning heel would let him attack a champion and demand another title opportunity rather than waiting for one to be earned. Since Rhodes already broke his trust and Rollins was never an ally, striking both would be statement enough. Punk has promised to show up at Daikin Park. He hasn't promised to stay.