MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 25 (IANS) Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Nitish Rana, along with five other players, visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday and participated in the early-morning Bhasma Aarti, seeking blessings of Lord Mahakal.

Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar and Amit Kumar were the other cricketers who attended the sacred ritual and offered prayers at the temple.

The players participated in the Bhasma Aarti and spent around two hours in the Nandi Hall, where they also worshipped Nandi Maharaj and had darshan of Baba Mahakal, temple officials said.

The temple committee welcomed and felicitated the cricketers during their visit.

After the prayers, the players appreciated the arrangements for devotees, saying that despite large crowds, the temple administration ensured smooth darshan and worship.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish Rana said he had visited the temple several times and often sought blessings of Lord Mahakal whenever he faced difficulties or confusion in life.

"I came here today for the Bhasma Aarti, though I have visited many times before as well. Whenever I feel stuck somewhere in life, troubled or in a dilemma, I come to Mahakaleshwar and have darshan of Mahakal," he said.

Rana also urged people to visit the temple whenever they get an opportunity and expressed his wish for the country's progress, particularly that of the younger generation.

"Whenever I get time, whenever Mahakal calls me, I make sure to visit. My wish is that everyone progresses, the country moves forward, our youth move forward, and cricketers like us also continue to progress," he said.

Chahal too praised the temple's arrangements, saying the players never faced any difficulty in performing prayers or having darshan.

The Bhasma Aarti is among the most significant daily rituals at the Mahakaleshwar temple and is performed in the early hours.

The temple doors open at 4 a.m., followed by the ritual bathing of the deity with water and panchamrit, comprising milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey.

The deity is subsequently adorned with traditional offerings, flowers and sandalwood before sacred ash is offered during the aarti.

A large number of devotees also attended the ritual on Wednesday, with the temple premises echoing with chants of 'Jai Shri Mahakal', officials said.