SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The recognition highlights BTCC's long-term focus on platform security, asset protection and building user trust through verifiable transparency.

BTCC has received the Excellence in Crypto Exchange Trust & Security 2026 recognition at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2026, highlighting the exchange's continued focus on platform security, asset protection and transparency across its cryptocurrency trading operations.

Founded in 2011, BTCC has operated through multiple crypto market cycles and reports serving more than 12.6 million users across 100+ countries. As the exchange marks its 15th year of operation, security and transparency have remained central to its platform positioning.

A key part of BTCC's transparency framework is its Proof of Reserves (PoR) program. The exchange publishes reserve information monthly and enables users to verify the inclusion of their assets through Merkle tree-based proof. BTCC's November 2026 reserve data showed reserve ratios above 100% across six major supported assets.

Security is also central to BTCC's “0-Barrier Trading” theme. Under its “0 Panic” pillar, BTCC highlights its 15-year operating record with zero customer asset losses from hacks, alongside its Proof of Reserves and broader asset protection measures.

Strengthening Transparency Around Asset Protection

BTCC has continued to expand the information available to users through its refreshed Trust Center, which brings together details on Proof of Reserves, platform security practices and its Risk Reserve Fund. The company reported a $28 million Risk Reserve Fund in 2026 as part of its broader asset protection framework.

The Trust Center reflects a wider effort to make security-related information easier for users to access and verify. Rather than treating security solely as a technical function behind the platform, BTCC has increasingly made reserve information and asset protection measures visible as part of the customer experience.

“Security and transparency are fundamental to building confidence in digital asset platforms,” said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance.“BTCC's long operating history, continued Proof of Reserves reporting and focus on making security information more accessible provide a strong basis for recognition in this area.”“Being recognized for security and transparency means a great deal to us. We want our users to be able to see and verify how their assets are protected, which is why we publish our Proof of Reserves every month and keep showing how we safeguard users' assets on the Trust Center. We're grateful to TrustFinance for the recognition and remain committed to earning our users' trust every day,” said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange.

The Excellence in Crypto Exchange Security & Transparency 2026 recognition reflects BTCC's combination of long-term operating experience, reserve transparency and ongoing security initiatives as the cryptocurrency market continues to mature.

The award forms part of the TrustFinance Performance Awards, which use structured evaluation and performance-related evidence to recognize companies across areas including platform performance, security, customer experience, innovation and operational capabilities.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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About TrustFinance Awards

The TrustFinance Awards recognize companies across the global financial services industry through two distinct programs: the Performance Awards, based on structured evaluation and performance-related evidence, and the Community Choice Awards, based on community participation and voting.

TrustFinance is a financial review and information platform providing access to company profiles, customer reviews, TrustScore data, regulatory information and other resources designed to support more informed financial decisions.

Disclaimer: This award recognition is based on the TrustFinance Awards evaluation criteria for the specified category and period. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, endorsement, or a recommendation of any financial product or service.

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