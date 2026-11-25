CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As demand for specialized uniforms and protective clothing continues across healthcare, food processing, electronics, chemical, and other industrial sectors, manufacturers are paying increasing attention to garment design, material selection, customization, and production quality. Chengdu Sanxia Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Sanxia brand, serves as an OEM and ODM workwear manufacturer, providing protective clothing, protective footwear, protective headwear, and related products for different industry requirements. Through its research and development, manufacturing, warehousing, and sales operations, the company offers workwear and uniform solutions alongside OEM and ODM services for customers seeking customized products and Protective Clothing for Different IndustriesWorkwear requirements vary according to the working environment, job responsibilities, and industry standards. Healthcare facilities, food processing operations, electronics manufacturing, chemical production, and cleanroom environments may require different uniform categories and protective clothing designs. Sanxia offers product categories covering medical uniforms, food factory uniforms, food service uniforms, and ESD or anti-static workwear.Its medical uniform range includes scrub tops, scrub pants, scrub sets, lab coats, jackets and vests, and scrub caps. These products are designed for healthcare-related workplace requirements, allowing buyers to review different garment styles and categories according to their uniform programs.For food manufacturing environments, the product portfolio includes food lab coats, two-piece workwear sets, coveralls, aprons, work shoes, and food caps. Food service uniforms cover restaurant staff uniforms, fast-food uniforms, café uniforms, chain restaurant uniforms, barista uniforms, and caps.The company also supplies ESD and anti-static workwear, including cleanroom coats, overalls, two-piece suits, cleanroom polo shirts, footwear, and cleanroom hoods. These categories provide options for organizations seeking workwear and protective clothing designed around their operating environments.OEM and ODM Workwear Manufacturing ServicesOEM and ODM services are relevant for buyers looking to develop uniforms based on their own product specifications, design requirements, branding needs, or application scenarios. Sanxia Technology provides customized product design and solutions according to customers' specific requirements.The company integrates research and development, production, warehousing, and sales, and offers a service scope covering product design, raw-material procurement, manufacturing, and logistics delivery. This integrated service model provides a basis for discussing custom workwear projects, from initial requirements and product development to manufacturing and delivery.For customers in healthcare, food processing, electronics, chemical, and other industries, uniform requirements may differ in garment style, product category, and functional needs. Sanxia's OEM and ODM services allow customers to communicate their requirements and explore product customization according to their intended working environments and application scenarios.Medical Uniforms and Healthcare WorkwearMedical uniforms are an important category in Sanxia's product portfolio. The company offers scrub tops, scrub pants, scrub sets, lab coats, jackets and vests, and scrub caps. These product types support different uniform combinations for healthcare personnel and organizations.The product catalog includes various scrub styles, such as V-neck scrub tops, scrub sets, short-sleeve designs, long-sleeve designs, and different color combinations. Buyers can review available product styles when evaluating uniform choices for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare-related environments.In addition to medical uniforms, Sanxia provides protective clothing and related equipment for industries with specific safety and workplace requirements. Its company profile identifies the biopharmaceutical industry as a target market, with protective equipment intended for sterile, anti-static, and GMP cleanroom-related requirements.Food Factory and Food Service UniformsFood processing and food service operations may require uniforms designed to support workplace hygiene and specific production environments. Sanxia's food factory uniform range includes food lab coats, workwear sets, coveralls, aprons, work shoes, and food caps.The company identifies high-end food processing as one of its key service areas, providing dust-proof, anti-shedding, and anti-contamination protective clothing and headwear for food safety-related needs. Its product categories allow buyers to review clothing and accessories for different food production and processing roles.Food service uniforms are another part of the product portfolio. Sanxia offers uniforms for restaurant staff, fast-food teams, café employees, chain restaurants, and baristas. These categories enable buyers to explore uniform options for food service workplaces with different job roles and service environments.ESD and Anti-Static Workwear for Industrial ApplicationsElectronics and chemical industries may require specialized protective clothing according to their working environments. Sanxia identifies electronics and chemical industries among its target markets, offering anti-static, chemical-resistant, and other specialized protective products intended to support worker safety.Its ESD and anti-static workwear product range includes cleanroom coats, overalls, two-piece suits, cleanroom polo shirts, footwear, and cleanroom hoods. These products are part of its broader protective clothing and footwear portfolio.For buyers evaluating industrial workwear, product category, application requirements, and customization needs are important considerations. Sanxia provides customized product designs and solutions based on customers' specific application scenarios, supporting the evaluation of suitable workwear options for different industries.Manufacturing Capabilities and Quality AssuranceFounded in 2013 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Chengdu Sanxia Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, production, warehousing, and sales. The company specializes in protective clothing, protective footwear, protective headwear, and related supporting products.Sanxia reports operating modern production facilities and manufacturing equipment, supported by a comprehensive quality management system. Its manufacturing service scope covers product design, raw-material procurement, production, and logistics delivery.Quality assurance is an important part of its manufacturing process. According to the company profile, quality control checks cover raw-material receiving, production process control, and final product inspection. The company states that products undergo review and testing as part of its quality management approach.Sanxia also has an experienced technical R&D team that monitors industry trends and market demand. The company reports holding multiple patents granted by the National Intellectual Property Administration of China, covering protective clothing structural design, fabric improvement, and manufacturing processes.Global Markets and Customized Uniform SolutionsSanxia Technology actively develops its own brand and international market presence through international exhibitions, overseas cooperation channels, and cross-border e-commerce. Its products are exported to Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.The company's product categories, manufacturing services, and customized solutions are intended to serve buyers across healthcare, food processing, biopharmaceutical, electronics, chemical, and other industries. Its service system covers pre-sales, in-sales, and after-sales support, including product inquiries, technical solution customization, order tracking, and after-sales assistance.By combining workwear categories with OEM and ODM services, manufacturing operations, R&D, and quality management, Sanxia provides uniform and protective clothing options for customers with different workplace requirements.For more information about Sanxia's workwear products, OEM and ODM services, and customized protective clothing solutions, visit the official website.Official Website:

Chengdu Sanxia Technology Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Sanxia Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 17740214719

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SXUNIFORM Strengthens OEM and ODM Workwear Production for Healthcare and Industrial Markets News Provided By Globalso November 25, 2026, 05:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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