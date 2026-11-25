Exploring PCBMASTER, Unimicron, AT&S, TTM Technologies and Zhen Ding Technology Across Advanced PCB Fabrication and Assembly

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China - November 24, 2026 - The printed circuit board (PCB ) industry continues to evolve as demand for higher circuit density, faster signal transmission, compact electronic structures and reliable interconnections expands across AI computing, telecommunications, automotive electronics, medical equipment and industrial control. These developments are increasing the importance of advanced PCB manufacturing technologies, material selection, engineering support and integrated assembly services.For electronics manufacturers and procurement teams, selecting a PCB supplier involves more than comparing conventional board specifications. Factors such as multilayer fabrication, high-density interconnect (HDI), flexible and rigid-flex technologies, high-frequency materials, component sourcing and PCB assembly can all influence project development and production continuity. Against this industry background, five companies with established PCB manufacturing activities and publicly described product portfolios offer different approaches to the changing requirements of the electronics sector: PCBMASTER, Unimicron Technology Corp., AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, TTM Technologies, Inc. and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited.Industry Developments Driving PCB ManufacturingThe development of AI servers, high-performance computing systems and advanced communication equipment is creating increasingly demanding requirements for PCB structures. Higher layer counts, finer interconnections, controlled impedance and low-loss materials are becoming important considerations in the design of advanced electronic systems. Meanwhile, automotive electrification, medical electronics and industrial automation continue to require circuit boards that meet specific electrical, thermal and mechanical requirements.PCB manufacturing is consequently becoming a broader engineering and production discipline. Standard FR-4 and multilayer boards remain essential for general electronic applications, while HDI, high-speed, high-frequency, flexible, rigid-flex and specialty PCBs address more complex design requirements. PCB assembly and component sourcing also play an important role in helping customers coordinate fabrication, component procurement and final electronic integration.Within this evolving environment, manufacturers with different technology portfolios and service models contribute to the industry's supply chain.PCBMASTER: Integrated PCB Manufacturing and Assembly ServicesPCBMASTER is a Shenzhen-based PCB manufacturing and assembly provider offering a one-stop service model that covers PCB fabrication, electronic component sourcing and PCB assembly. According to its official product information, the company's portfolio includes conventional FR-4 boards, multilayer PCBs, HDI boards, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, high-frequency and high-speed PCBs, metal-base PCBs, ceramic PCBs and IC substrates.Its manufacturing offering also includes advanced PCB structures and specialty processes for projects with specific electrical, thermal and structural requirements. The company's website describes support for PCB designs of up to 64 layers, alongside HDI blind and buried vias, any-layer interconnection, high-frequency materials and other advanced PCB solutions. These product categories address a range of applications in which board density, signal integrity, thermal management and mechanical integration are important considerations.Beyond board fabrication, PCBMASTER provides PCB assembly services covering surface-mount technology (SMT), through-hole technology (THT), mixed assembly and turnkey PCBA. Its service scope also includes electronic component sourcing and PCB design support. By bringing these services together, the company provides customers with an option to coordinate several stages of electronic manufacturing through one supplier.The company's official website presents its service model as covering prototype development, quick-turn orders, small-batch production and mass manufacturing. This range allows customers to discuss manufacturing requirements at different stages of product development, from initial design validation to subsequent production. For projects involving multiple PCB types or both board fabrication and assembly, the integrated service structure provides a practical approach to supplier coordination.Unimicron Technology Corp.: PCB and IC Substrate ManufacturingUnimicron Technology Corp. is a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing company specializing in printed circuit boards and IC substrates. Its publicly documented product portfolio includes HDI PCBs, multilayer boards, flexible circuits, rigid-flex boards and IC substrates. The company's manufacturing activities serve electronic applications where high-density interconnections and advanced packaging-related technologies are important. Its participation in both PCB and substrate manufacturing makes it relevant to the development of computing, communication and other advanced electronic systems.AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Advanced Interconnect and Substrate TechnologiesAT&S is an Austria-headquartered manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. Its published business portfolio covers advanced interconnect technologies for mobile devices, automotive and aerospace systems, industrial applications, medical electronics and high-performance computing. The company operates manufacturing locations in several countries, including Austria, China, Malaysia and India. Its technology focus includes advanced PCB and substrate solutions used in applications requiring sophisticated interconnection structures and demanding electronic performance.TTM Technologies, Inc.: Diversified PCB and RF SolutionsTTM Technologies, Inc. is a United States-based global manufacturer of printed circuit boards, substrates, RF components and microwave-related solutions. Its publicly described PCB technologies include conventional boards, advanced HDI, flexible and rigid-flex circuits, and RF and microwave PCBs. The company also provides related engineering, assembly and integration services. Its product portfolio serves markets such as aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, industrial, data center computing and networking, reflecting a focus on technologically demanding electronic applications.Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited: Flexible and Advanced PCB TechnologiesZhen Ding Technology Holding Limited is a Taiwan-based PCB group established in 2006. Its business covers the design, development, manufacturing and sales of various printed circuit board products, including flexible printed circuits (FPC), substrate-like PCBs (SLP), HDI PCBs, rigid printed circuit boards, IC substrates and rigid-flex PCBs. According to its corporate information, these products are used in smartphones, laptops, servers, networking equipment, automotive electronics, medical devices and other electronic applications. The group also identifies multiple manufacturing campuses and international sales offices as part of its global operating structure.Different Manufacturing Approaches for Different PCB RequirementsThe five companies illustrate the diversity of capabilities within the global PCB manufacturing industry. PCBMASTER presents an integrated service model combining multiple PCB technologies, component sourcing and PCB assembly. Unimicron and AT&S have established positions in advanced PCB and IC substrate manufacturing, while TTM Technologies combines PCB fabrication with RF and microwave-related technologies. Zhen Ding's portfolio places particular emphasis on flexible circuits, HDI and other advanced PCB products.These differences reflect the varied requirements of electronics manufacturing rather than a universal hierarchy of suppliers. A project involving standard multilayer boards may require a different manufacturing approach from one involving high-density interconnections, rigid-flex structures or advanced substrates. Similarly, customers seeking complete PCBA services may place greater emphasis on component sourcing, assembly integration and production coordination.Before selecting a manufacturing partner, buyers should evaluate the specific technical requirements of their designs, including layer count, material type, line width and spacing, via structures, impedance control, copper thickness and surface finish. For assembly projects, component availability, SMT and THT capabilities, inspection procedures and production scheduling should also be reviewed. Relevant quality certificates and manufacturing documentation should be checked against the specific facility responsible for the order.Outlook: Engineering Integration and Advanced PCB ProductionAs electronic products continue to develop toward higher computing performance, smaller form factors and more complex functionality, PCB manufacturers are expected to address increasingly diverse technical and production requirements. Advanced HDI, high-speed and high-frequency boards, flexible circuits, rigid-flex structures and IC substrates will remain important technologies across several electronics markets.At the same time, the relationship between PCB fabrication and electronic assembly is becoming increasingly relevant to supply-chain coordination. Manufacturers that can provide appropriate engineering support, material options, component sourcing and assembly services offer customers additional flexibility when moving from prototype development to production.The companies discussed in this article represent different manufacturing strengths and service models within the PCB sector. Their publicly described capabilities provide a starting point for understanding the available supply landscape, while final supplier selection should always be based on project-specific technical evaluation, facility verification and production requirements.

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PCB Manufacturing and Assembly in 2026: Five Companies Supporting Diverse Electronics Requirements News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 05:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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