Explore how ESG investment strengthens corporate resilience and financial stability, and how sustainable finance can help tackle Japan's social challenges.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- [Tokyo, Japan] Waseda University released the fifth episode,“Can Doing Good Make Good Business?”, of Season 3 of its English language podcast series“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on November 25, 2026. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube.Episode 5:“Can Doing Good Make Good Business?”In this episode of Waseda University's Rigorous Research, Real Impact, Professor Naoko Nemoto and MC Hyunseo explore sustainable finance and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment in Japan. Drawing on her research during the COVID-19 pandemic, she examines how ESG practices contribute to corporate resilience and financial stability. She also discusses Japan's traditional Sanpo-yoshi philosophy and the potential of impact investment to address social challenges, including regional revitalization. At Waseda University, Professor Nemoto encourages students to think independently and explore practical solutions to global sustainability challenges through research and real-world case studies.About Season 3This season, eight Waseda researchers will join three charismatic Waseda students, who will take on the role of MCs and guide the conversations. In relaxed, approximately 15-minute episodes, the researchers will introduce their areas of expertise, discuss how their research intersects with current social debates and trending news, and talk about their experiences teaching in Waseda's English-based degree programs. Topics explored throughout the season include Japan's economy, labor and migration in Japan, business in Japan, Japanese culture, and AI. By bringing academic expertise into accessible conversations about contemporary issues, the podcast offers international audiences a fresh perspective on Japan and the research taking place at Waseda. It is especially aimed at prospective international students, those considering further study or research in Japan, and anyone interested in discovering new perspectives on the issues shaping Japanese society and beyond.Episode Release Schedule■Episode 6 (Release date: 2026/12/16):Associate Professor Maki Nakai (Faculty of International Research and Education)-“Clothing, Power, and Court Culture in Premodern Japan”■Episode 7 (Release date: 2027/1/6):Professor Hitomi Yoshio (Faculty of Letters, Arts and Sciences)-“Translating Japan: Literature, Gender and the Global Reader”■Episode 8 (Release date: 2027/1/20):Associate Professor Emily Öhman (Faculty of International Research and Education)-“AI, Misinformation, and the Future of Trust”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2025 Japan Student Service Organization's report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #61) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #78).

WASEDA KOHO

Waseda University

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Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 3, Ep. 5 'Can Doing Good Make Good Business?' News Provided By Waseda University November 25, 2026, 05:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, World & Regional



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