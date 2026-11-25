A practical vision for transforming American healthcare centered on patient empowerment and medical education reform.

In "Health Care: Compassion In Action," Gregory Gallivan outlines common-sense reforms to put people first and fix America's broken medical system.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare has become a divisive and fragmented issue, but it does not have to be. In his groundbreaking new book, Health Care: Compassion In Action, published by Spines, healthcare policy expert Gregory Gallivan offers a unifying vision for the future of medicine. By focusing on practical, patient-centered solutions, the book provides an actionable roadmap to fix a broken system and return the focus to humanity, healing, and personal choice.Gallivan's deep-rooted understanding of the medical industry stems from his unique background, growing up alongside his father-a thoracic surgeon-and later observing the industry's systemic flaws firsthand. Health Care: Compassion In Action addresses the administrative burdens that plague modern medicine and outlines how emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can eliminate waste and allow medical professionals to focus entirely on patient care. The book argues against rigid, one-size-fits-all health plans, advocating instead for an adaptable, à la carte insurance model that fits individual household needs while allowing insurance companies to cross state lines without impeding federalism. Beyond insurance, Gallivan dives deep into the environmental and educational factors contributing to societal well-being. By examining the overarching structure of our healthcare framework, the manuscript invites readers to reconsider what true healing looks like when compassion drives policy.The Highlights:- Utilizing artificial intelligence for medical insurance billing and coding can streamline individualized care and allow doctors to become independent contractors again. This ensures that every move and action during a procedure is efficiently documented, severely reducing fraud and expediting patient care.- Proposing bold initiatives to provide free college education at state colleges and universities for premed, nursing, veterinary, and agrarian undergraduate students. This inclusive initiative would involve participants giving back one percent of their gross income for life to an independent Clean the Universe Foundation.- Advocating for customizable insurance plans that cross state boundaries, enabling a focus on preventive care and restoring the vital patient-doctor relationship to the center of the industry.- Flooding every region with enough healthcare workers to prioritize a preventive care model. This brings back the days where individuals know their doctors well in advance of needing emergency services.“Make coverage adaptable, leverage artificial intelligence to eliminate the administrative friction, and the doctor and patient will once again be the center of healthcare,” says Gallivan.“We must build a system where health decisions are based on sincere conversations in the exam room, not dictated by the financial parameters of insurance companies or corporate monopolies. True compassion in action means giving medical professionals the tools they need to actually care for people.”“Health Care: Compassion In Action” is available now in hardcover, softcover and eBook formats and will soon be available in audiobook version.About the Author:Gregory Gallivan is a New England-based healthcare policy author, public speaker, and insurance industry expert. Drawing on his background in pre-medical studies and years of experience as a licensed health insurance broker, Gallivan brings firsthand insight into the daily challenges faced by patients, providers, and insurers. He continues to champion common-sense reforms that inspire a healthier, more compassionate future for all.Book Details:- Title: Health Care: Compassion In Action- Author: Gregory Gallivan- Publisher: Spines- Availability: You can find this book on Amazon with ISBN: 979-8-90657-515-9 and at Barnes & Noble and major retailers worldwide under ISBN: 979-8-90550-200-2.Available in Spanish and French versions, including Hardcover, Softcover, AudioBook and Ebook formats as well. Also will be released very soon in multiple other languages!Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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New Healthcare Book Offers a Compassionate Blueprint to Restore the Doctor-Patient Relationship News Provided By Spines November 25, 2026, 05:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, U.S. Politics



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