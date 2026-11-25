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Exploring Road Sweeping Equipment, Vehicle Configurations, and Cleaning Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 25, 2026 - As cities continue to modernize their environmental sanitation systems, demand for efficient road cleaning vehicles is placing greater emphasis on equipment configuration, operational flexibility and after-sales support. For municipal authorities, fleet operators and international distributors, selecting a suitable road sweeper truck involves more than comparing vehicle prices. Sweeping efficiency, dust suppression, water capacity, chassis compatibility and maintenance arrangements all influence long-term operational performance.Against this industry background, this article introduces five China-based companies relevant to the road sweeper truck market: Henan Elorry Industrial Co., LTD., Sinotruk Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and FULONGMA Group Co., Ltd. (formerly Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co., Ltd.). The companies are discussed according to their respective positions in commercial vehicles, special-purpose vehicles and environmental sanitation equipment. This is an editorial industry overview rather than an official ranking.Road Sweeper Trucks: Expanding Applications in Municipal and Industrial CleaningThe development of mechanized sanitation has broadened the applications of road cleaning vehicles across urban streets, highways, industrial facilities, airports, mining areas and public infrastructure. Modern equipment is expected to handle different road surfaces, waste types and dust conditions while maintaining consistent operational efficiency.Product configurations vary according to their intended duties. A street sweeper truck or municipal road sweeper truck is commonly used for routine urban cleaning, while a highway sweeper truck is designed for longer road sections and different operating conditions. Industrial road sweeper trucks, airport road sweeper trucks and coal mine road sweeper trucks address more specialized cleaning requirements.Different cleaning technologies also serve different purposes. A vacuum sweeper truck or suction sweeper truck uses suction-based systems to collect dust and debris, while a road washing truck and high pressure cleaning truck focus on washing road surfaces and removing accumulated dirt. Dust suppression sweeper trucks are particularly relevant to industrial areas and locations with higher airborne dust loads.Vehicle configuration is another important consideration. Buyers may evaluate a 4x2 road sweeper truck for urban operations, a diesel road sweeper truck for conventional fleet requirements, or a compact road sweeper truck for narrower streets and restricted working areas. Multifunctional road sweeper trucks equipped with water tanks and dustbins can combine several cleaning functions within one vehicle platform.Five China-Based Companies in the Road Sweeper Truck Industry1. Henan Elorry Industrial Co., LTD. (ELORRY)Based in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, Henan Elorry Industrial Co., LTD. was established in 2016 and focuses on commercial vehicles, transportation equipment and construction machinery. According to company information, ELORRY operates a production base exceeding 10,000 square metres, employs more than 200 people and offers over 80 vehicle models. Its products have been delivered to 89 countries and regions across six continents. The company's portfolio covers dump trucks, cargo trucks, tanker trucks, crane trucks, wreckers, construction machinery and environmental sanitation vehicles.In the road sweeper truck segment, ELORRY provides vehicle supply and configuration solutions for customers with different municipal and industrial cleaning requirements. Its product offerings include the Dongfeng Road Sweeper Truck, which is presented for applications such as municipal roads, highways, airport surfaces, industrial facilities, coal mines, residential communities and public areas. Depending on the selected configuration, buyers can evaluate sweeping mechanisms, suction systems, high-pressure spray equipment, water tanks and dustbin arrangements.One of ELORRY's relevant strengths is its coordinated supply approach. The company describes a service process covering customer requirement analysis, vehicle selection, configuration planning, customization, production coordination, quality inspection, export documentation, shipping and after-sales assistance. This approach is particularly relevant to international buyers who need support matching a road sweeper truck to local road conditions, operating requirements and destination-market regulations.ELORRY also highlights OEM and private-label services, together with technical assistance, operator training and spare-parts support. Company information further describes overseas branches and local service teams in markets including the Philippines, Indonesia and Ghana, alongside a 15-minute response pledge, a 24-hour hotline and local parts supply. These service arrangements can be relevant to distributors and fleet operators seeking continued support after vehicle delivery. Buyers should confirm the availability of local technicians and model-specific spare parts before placing an order.The company also displays five SGS certificates on its website and refers to ISO and CE certifications for its commercial vehicle lines. These are company-presented credentials, and buyers should verify the applicable certificate scope for the specific road sweeper truck and destination market.For procurement teams comparing a road cleaning truck or multifunctional road sweeper truck, ELORRY's combination of vehicle supply, configuration coordination and export support provides a practical option to consider. Its official website is .2. Sinotruk GroupChina National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (SINOTRUK) is one of China's established heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers, with a history dating back to 1956. Its business covers heavy-duty trucks, special-purpose vehicles, engines, transmissions, axles and related automotive components. The group offers commercial vehicle brands including HOWO, SITRAK and Yellow River, serving transportation, logistics, construction and specialized operating requirements. Its heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing experience and special-purpose vehicle capabilities make SINOTRUK a relevant company for buyers evaluating road sweeper truck chassis platforms, vehicle configurations and municipal cleaning vehicle solutions.3. Dongfeng Motor CorporationDongfeng Motor Corporation, headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, was established in 1969 and is a major participant in China's automotive industry. Its business covers commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, new energy vehicles and automotive components, with commercial vehicle platforms serving various specialized transportation and municipal applications. In the road sweeper truck sector, Dongfeng's relevance lies in its vehicle chassis and platform capabilities, which can be integrated with different sanitation equipment configurations. Depending on the completed vehicle design, Dongfeng-based road cleaning trucks can support municipal street sweeping, road washing and dust suppression operations, making chassis compatibility, body integration and after-sales responsibilities important considerations for buyers.4. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese equipment manufacturer with business operations spanning construction machinery, mining machinery and agricultural machinery. The company has established a broad equipment manufacturing portfolio supported by research and development, manufacturing facilities and international sales and service networks. Its experience in machinery development and integrated equipment manufacturing provides wider industrial relevance when examining China's specialized vehicle and equipment supply chain. Buyers considering Zoomlion in relation to road cleaning equipment should confirm the availability of relevant current products, technical specifications and service arrangements for their intended markets.5. FULONGMA Group Co., Ltd.FULONGMA Group Co., Ltd., formerly known as Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co., Ltd., is a Chinese company specializing in environmental sanitation equipment and related services. Its business includes the research and development, manufacturing and sales of sanitation vehicles, as well as environmental sanitation operations and integrated service solutions. Its published product portfolio includes road cleaning vehicles, garbage collection and transportation equipment, and new-energy sanitation vehicles. The company's road cleaning series is particularly relevant to municipal street cleaning and related applications, while its broader sanitation business also covers urban and rural cleaning operations and waste management. This specialization makes FULONGMA a relevant reference for buyers comparing road sweeper trucks and multifunctional municipal cleaning vehicles.Key Considerations When Comparing Road Sweeper Truck SuppliersAlthough these five companies participate in related vehicle and equipment markets, their business strengths are not identical. Commercial vehicle manufacturers bring chassis and powertrain experience, while sanitation equipment specialists focus more directly on cleaning mechanisms, body integration and waste-handling systems. Suppliers with broader export coordination capabilities may also help international buyers manage configuration, documentation and delivery.Before selecting a vehicle, buyers should consider several practical factors:Vehicle configuration and application: Sweeping width, brush arrangement, suction performance, water tank capacity and dustbin volume should match the intended operating environment. A compact road sweeper truck for urban streets may require a different configuration from an industrial road sweeper truck or airport road sweeper truck.Cleaning technology: Buyers should distinguish between mechanical sweeping, vacuum collection, suction cleaning, road washing and high-pressure cleaning. The right solution depends on the type of debris, surface condition and dust-control requirements.Chassis and body integration: Gross vehicle weight, axle loads, power take-off compatibility and body mounting arrangements should be reviewed together. The completed vehicle's technical documentation should identify the responsibilities of both the chassis supplier and the body builder.Customization and operational flexibility: Municipal cleaning projects may require specific water tank capacities, dustbin arrangements, sweeping widths, emission configurations or operating controls. Buyers should request technical drawings and configuration confirmation before production.After-sales support and spare parts: Brush assemblies, suction hoses, spray nozzles and hydraulic components are important maintenance items. Local parts availability, warranty coverage, technician training and response arrangements can affect fleet uptime.ConclusionChina's road sweeper truck industry includes a diverse group of commercial vehicle manufacturers, special-purpose vehicle producers and environmental sanitation equipment specialists. Sinotruk and Dongfeng bring established commercial vehicle platforms to the sector, while Zoomlion contributes broader industrial equipment manufacturing experience and FULONGMA has a more direct specialization in environmental sanitation equipment.Henan Elorry Industrial Co., LTD. is another company worth considering, particularly for international buyers seeking coordinated vehicle supply, configuration customization and export-related assistance. Its road sweeper truck offerings, including the Dongfeng Road Sweeper Truck, provide options for customers evaluating municipal and industrial cleaning applications.Ultimately, the most suitable supplier depends on the intended operating environment, vehicle specifications, integration responsibilities and local service requirements. A model-specific assessment remains essential for building an efficient and reliable municipal cleaning fleet.

Henan Elorry Industrial Co., LTD.

Henan Elorry Industrial Co., LTD.

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Five Reputable Road Sweeper Truck Suppliers in China 2026: Supporting Urban Cleaning Operations News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 05:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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