MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 25 (IANS) South Korea's business sentiment fell for the first time in five months in November due mainly to sluggish sales and rising inventory, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The Composite Business Sentiment Index (CBSI) for all industries stood at 103.5 in November, down 0.7 point from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marked the first on-month decline since June, when the index dropped 1.2 points, reports Yonhap news agency.

The index measures corporate outlooks on overall business conditions, with a reading above 100 indicating that optimists still outnumber pessimists.

The CBSI among manufacturers fell 0.8 point on-month to 104.8 in November from a more than four-year high of 105.6 the previous month.

The manufacturing index had remained above the 100 mark for four consecutive months from May through August, after first topping the threshold in May for the first time since August 2022, but fell to 99.5 in September.

The index among non-manufacturers also went down 0.7 point on-month to 102.5.

The BOK said rising inventory and global oversupply weighed on manufacturing companies, while non-manufacturing companies turned less optimistic due to higher energy costs and fewer leisure activities amid colder weather.

The outlook for December climbed 0.2 point to 102 from the previous month's projection of 101.8, the survey showed.

The economic sentiment index, or ESI, which reflects sentiment among both consumers and businesses, contracted 0.9 point to 99.9 for November.

Meanwhile, exports of South Korean beauty, food, fashion and cultural products hit a record high amid the global popularity of Korean culture as the country's total exports surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Shipments of such Korean consumer goods totalled $28.65 billion from January through Thursday, when the country hit the export milestone, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

The figure marked a 21.5 percent spike from the same period last year and already surpassed last year's full-year total of $27.02 billion.

Exports of beauty products surged 34.6 percent on-year to $13.65 billion over the cited period on steady demand for Korean cosmetics. This accounted for 47.6 percent of total consumer goods exports.

In 2025, exports of beauty products totalled $11.61 billion, accounting for 43 percent of the total.

Outbound shipments of Korean food increased 9.3 percent to $10.94 billion, driven by strong sales of "ramyeon," or instant noodles, and marine products.

Exports of fashion items totalled $3.13 billion, up 14 percent from a year earlier, while those of cultural goods, such as albums and books, increased 36.5 percent to $920 million over the cited period.

-IANS

na/