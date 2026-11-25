MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) At least 43 people, including 10 children, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming chicken shawarma purchased from a roadside stall near Vanjar Patti Naka in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, officials said.

The affected individuals include people ranging in age from a two-year-old child to adults aged up to 40 years. A pregnant woman is also among those admitted to the hospital following the incident.

According to the information, the total number of people affected has reached 43, comprising 17 men, 16 women and 10 children. Several of them reportedly developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever after consuming the shawarma.

Those experiencing health complications have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident has raised concerns after several people who reportedly ate food purchased from the same stall fell ill within a short period.

One of the patients, speaking to IANS, recounted falling sick a day after eating shawarma from the stall.

Describing the difficulties faced after consuming the food, the patient said, "I ate shawarma on Monday, and the next day I fell ill. I remained sick throughout the day and was unable to even stand up. Following this, I was admitted to the hospital. After coming here, I came to know that several other people had also fallen ill after eating shawarma."

Another patient, who also reported falling sick after eating shawarma from Vanjar Patti Naka, said the symptoms had persisted since then.

"I had shawarma from Vanjar Patti Naka, and I have been sick ever since. I have been vomiting continuously since then. There are many patients admitted here, and all of them are suffering from food poisoning," the patient told IANS.

Another person, whose brother was admitted to the hospital after falling ill, said the family learnt about the larger outbreak only after reaching the medical facility.

"My brother is here. He suffered food poisoning after eating shawarma. When we came here, we got to know that many other people who had eaten shawarma had also fallen ill," the person said.

The affected patients are currently undergoing treatment at the IGM Sub-District Hospital.