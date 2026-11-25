MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, who is now scoring the music for a Hollywood-style supernatural mystery thriller called 'Dhaayan', has in fact turned a lyricist by penning the lyrics for a song in the film.

Sources in the know say that the film is being made on a grand scale by Tatiana Babenko and Prakshai Babu under the banner of Skaska Film Creations. The film has been written and is being directed by B. Sadam.

Featuring an entirely fresh ensemble of actors, the film also has Radhika Vairavelavan, popularly known as Charubala from the hit television serial 'Ethirneechal', playing a pivotal role.

Adding an international dimension to the project, actors from Russia, China and Zimbabwe are also part of the cast.

Apart from Radhika Vairavelavan, the film will also feature actors Yuri Filippov, Sathish Kumar Kulamanthai, Alexey Shevchenko, Nailiya, Immanuel, Javed Abbas, Sergei and Nivash.

Legendary music director, maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film. Interestingly, Ilaiyaraaja has also penned the lyrics for a song in the film.

Speaking about the film, director B. Sadam said,“We are familiar with the game of dice, and many of us might have played it too. But 'Dhaayan' can be interpreted as someone who has manifested extraordinary powers. Audiences can experience and enjoy the supernatural abilities of Dhaayan through this film."

"'Dhaayan' will certainly be a treat for those who enjoy supernatural mystery thrillers. In Hollywood films, we often see actors from different countries coming together as part of a single project. With the same vision, we began this film with the philosophy of 'Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir'. Interestingly, we have deliberately kept the world of 'Dhaayan' mysterious. We have not revealed where the story takes place or which language the characters speak. For the audience, these elements will remain part of an intriguing suspense-filled experience," he added.

Stating that the screenplay of 'Dhaayan' had been jointly penned by four writers including Sathish Kumar Kulamanthai, Ragini Kannan and Yuri from Russia, the director said, "One of the biggest strengths of our film is having Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja compose the music. His compositions will elevate the visual experience and add immense value to the film. He has also written the lyrics for a song. We are confident that 'Dhaayan' will be a film that audiences across all sections will enjoy.”

The film is currently in its final stages of post-production, and the team is working towards bringing it to theatres soon.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Kishore Kumar Ramachandran, with P. Sathish Kumar and Kalaiarasan serving as associate cinematographers. C.S. Martin Paul is in charge of editing.