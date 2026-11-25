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New destination in Msheireb Downtown Doha brings retail, performance science, and research together, marking a major milestone in the global expansion of WHOOP.

- WHOO, the human performance brand, today opened WHOOP Qatar, a first-of-its-kind performance center in the heart of Doha. The center includes WHOOP Labs Doha, a corporate office, and the first flagship retail store that WHOOP has ever opened. Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the destination brings WHOOP retail, research, and human performance together under one roof.

The opening builds on the partnership announced in October 2025 between WHOOP and Invest Qatar, the country's Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, and reflects the growing importance of the Middle East to global business. WHOOP Labs Doha marks an important step in expanding the global research and performance science capabilities of WHOOP, creating opportunities to collaborate with regional institutions, athletes, and researchers.

“Qatar has embraced WHOOP in an extraordinary way, and today we're making a major investment in the future of human performance here,”“WHOOP Qatar introduces our first international lab and our first flagship store ever. It gives us a home in the heart of the GCC to serve our members and help more people unlock their potential across Qatar and the wider region.”

“Qatar continues to advance its knowledge-based, technology-driven economy, attracting leading international companies to establish and expand their operations. The opening of WHOOP Qatar marks an important milestone in our partnership, reflecting Qatar's ability to support global companies in their regional growth ambitions. The expanded presence of WHOOP will further advance sports technology, performance science and research collaboration in Qatar and the wider region.

The flagship store will offer the complete assortment of WHOOP products, including WHOOP MG, WHOOP 5.0, bands, apparel, and accessories. Notably, WHOOP is also introducing an in-person WHOOP Your Way experience, in which visitors have the opportunity to create a completely bespoke WHOOP band by choosing from an assortment of textiles and premium metal finishes

Together, the store and lab establish a permanent home for the WHOOP community in the GCC and a platform for engagement across health, technology, research, and human performance.

For more information, visit whoop/gb/en/labs-doh.

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $950 million in venture capital, ships to 61 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoo and connect with WHOOP on Instagra, , Faceboo, LinkedI, and YouTub.