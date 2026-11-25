MENAFN - GetNews) By providing different levels of outpatient care and integrated treatment services, Integrity Treatment Partners aims to make structured addiction support accessible to individuals who may benefit from receiving care while remaining connected to their communities.

Baldwin, New York - Nov. 24, 2026 - Integrity Treatment Partners is highlighting its outpatient rehabilitation services for individuals seeking support for substance use disorders across Long Island. Based in Baldwin, New York, the treatment provider offers structured addiction care designed to help eligible individuals receive professional support while continuing to manage work, education, and family responsibilities.

Outpatient rehabilitation provides an alternative to residential treatment for people whose clinical needs and living circumstances make this level of care appropriate. Participants attend scheduled treatment sessions and return home afterward, allowing them to practise recovery strategies within their everyday environments. The outpatient rehab long island serves individuals addressing alcohol use disorder, opioid addiction, and other substance-related challenges.

Flexible Levels of Outpatient Care

Integrity Treatment Partners offers different levels of outpatient support according to individual treatment needs. Standard outpatient services provide scheduled counselling and group sessions, while its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offers a more structured schedule across multiple days each week.

The appropriate level of care is determined through an assessment that considers substance use history, mental health needs, safety, and available support systems. Outpatient treatment is not suitable for everyone, particularly individuals who require continuous medical supervision or a residential setting. Clinical evaluation helps determine whether this approach is appropriate.

Integrated Therapy and Recovery Support

The programme includes individual counselling, group therapy, relapse prevention education, and skill-building activities. Therapeutic approaches include cognitive-behavioural therapy and dialectical behaviour therapy, where clinically appropriate.

The provider also addresses co-occurring mental health conditions through integrated dual-diagnosis services. Individuals experiencing substance use concerns alongside conditions such as anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress may require coordinated support for both areas.

Medication-assisted treatment may also be incorporated when clinically indicated. Available options listed by the provider include Suboxone, Sublocade, Vivitrol, and Brixadi. Medication decisions are made as part of an individualised clinical plan.

Serving Nassau County and Nearby Communities

Located at 2250 Grand Avenue in Baldwin, Integrity Treatment Partners serves individuals from communities throughout Nassau County and other parts of Long Island. Its service area includes Baldwin, Freeport, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Merrick, Hempstead, Massapequa, and surrounding communities.

The organisation is licensed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and reports accreditation by The Joint Commission. These credentials form part of the provider's stated commitment to established treatment and operational standards.

Access and Programme Information

People considering outpatient rehabilitation can contact the admissions team to ask about programme options, assessment procedures, scheduling, and insurance benefit verification. Coverage and eligibility depend on individual insurance policies and clinical circumstances.

About Integrity Treatment Partners

Founded in 2023, Integrity Treatment Partners is a Long Island-based provider of outpatient addiction treatment and related mental health services. The organisation opened its outpatient facility to clients in November 2024 and is based in Baldwin, New York. Its mission is to help individuals and families affected by addiction through supportive, evidence-based care focused on recovery, health, and long-term well-being.