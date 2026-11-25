MENAFN - GetNews)"Clarity Tax Cross Border company logo."Clarity Tax Cross Border is Clarity Tax & CPAs' specialist US–Canada tax and accounting service. Office: 1326 East Laurel Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. (360) 862-6556.

Bellingham, Washington - Nov. 24, 2026 - Clarity Tax & CPAs has introduced Clarity Tax Cross Border, the trading name for its specialist US–Canada tax and accounting service. It serves Americans and Canadians living or working across the border and businesses with obligations in both countries. Its dedicated website went live in late October 2026.

A three-question tool flags filing topics without determining which returns are due. The site also lists selected US and Canadian filing deadlines and covers common situations such as moving across the border, working abroad and owning property in the other country.

The practice's services include preparing personal and business returns, claiming available foreign tax credits and treaty relief, and helping taxpayers catch up on overdue filings. It also advises on residency changes, cross-border payroll and sales tax, and cross-border estates and gifts. US and Canadian CPAs on staff help coordinate filings in both countries.

“Preparing US and Canadian returns separately can make it easier to miss reporting requirements,” said Kelly Sheng, Cross-Border Senior Tax Manager at Clarity Tax & CPAs.“The site puts both countries' deadlines and common filing situations in one place.”

Sheng is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant based in Canada. She has 20 years of tax experience.

US and Canadian cross-border tax rules

US citizens and resident aliens are generally subject to US federal income tax on worldwide income, including when they live abroad. Eligible taxpayers may use the foreign earned income exclusion or foreign tax credit to reduce US tax. A federal return may still be due even if those provisions reduce the tax owed to zero.

US persons with a financial interest in or signature authority over foreign accounts generally must file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) if the combined value exceeds US$10,000 at any point in the calendar year. The report goes to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network electronically, separate from the tax return.

The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) may also require taxpayers to report specified foreign financial assets on Form 8938 with their federal return. For individuals, thresholds vary by filing status and where the taxpayer lives. Some taxpayers must file both Form 8938 and the FBAR.

Canada generally taxes residents on their worldwide income. Canadian-resident taxpayers may also need to file Form T1135, Foreign Income Verification Statement, if the total cost of specified foreign property exceeds C$100,000 at any point in the year. Exceptions apply, including for individuals in their first year of Canadian residency.

Tax residency and the US–Canada income tax treaty can affect how employment income, pensions, investments and business earnings are taxed. US taxpayers who hold Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plans or Tax-Free Savings Accounts may face US tax or reporting obligations on those accounts.

The filing tool, calendar and service details are available at crossbordertaxconsultants.

About The Company

Clarity Tax Cross Border is a trading name of Clarity Tax & CPAs, a Bellingham, Washington, tax and accounting firm founded in 1976. The team coordinates US and Canadian tax preparation, planning, foreign asset reporting and accounting support. It helps individuals, families and businesses manage tax and reporting obligations in both countries.