MENAFN - GetNews)"A garage door remote clipped to a car visor, with a closed garage door in view."LiftMasterRemote explains why a remote can lose range and what homeowners should check before paying for a replacement.

United States - Nov. 24, 2026 - A garage door that once opened from the end of the driveway may start responding only when the car is directly outside. The remote still works, but the change in range is a useful clue. LiftMasterRemote explains how homeowners can distinguish a problem with one remote from a problem that affects every remote paired with the opener before paying for a replacement.

Check what still works

If a spare remote still works from the usual spot, the unreliable remote is a useful starting point. Homeowners can check the battery type specified for that model and note whether its indicator lights up when a button is pressed. If both remotes lose range but the wall control still operates the door, that difference is worth reporting. Radio interference can affect more than one remote, and some LED bulbs in or near an opener can interfere with reception. If the wall control has also stopped working, an opener inspection may be more useful than buying another remote.

The timing can help. A loss of range that started after a garage light bulb was replaced is worth mentioning, but timing alone does not prove interference. Homeowners can note whether the failure is consistent or intermittent and whether it affects both buttons on a multi-button remote. Ordinary observations from a clear area are enough; there is no need to repeat tests around a damaged or unreliable door.

Match the opener before buying a replacement

Two remotes can look almost identical and work with different opener generations. Before replacing a LiftMaster garage door remote, homeowners can record the full model number, including any suffix, and find the model number on the opener or separate receiver. The color of the Learn button can narrow the options, but the model and receiver are better checks for compatibility.

The LiftMaster remote compatibility guide can help compare those details. If one remote operates two doors, each opener needs a separate compatibility check. Clearing all paired controls during diagnosis can create another problem without explaining the loss of range.

Know what to ask before paying for service

A broken visor clip, a worn button and a remote that works only up close are different problems. When asking about garage door remote repair and replacement, a homeowner can share the model numbers and describe what happened with the spare remote and wall control. A useful service conversation leaves room to distinguish a battery or accessory problem from difficulty with the opener's receiver before going ahead with any purchase.

About LiftMasterRemote

LiftMasterRemote provides model identification, compatibility and programming resources for garage door and gate remotes, plus help with repair and replacement. For service inquiries, call (844) 752-2520.