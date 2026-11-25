MENAFN - GetNews)"Flyer concept for Ellen Marsh's Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): a calendar beside a paper folder with separate tabs for the end of employment and the end of health coverage."Ellen Marsh's Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition) helps first-time readers build an enrollment timeline, document job-based coverage and compare plans using their own doctors, prescriptions and estimated yearly costs.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 24, 2026 - In her Medicare at 65 book Ellen Marsh begins with a question a plan brochure cannot answer: when does the reader's current insurance end? Published November 11, 2026, Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): A Plain-English First-Timer's Guide to Parts A–D, Enrollment Deadlines, and Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage starts with the coverage a reader already has. Marsh uses a personal timeline to connect the end of that coverage with an application date and a requested start date. Readers then compare plans against the same set of personal facts, from the doctors they want to keep to the prescriptions they fill each month.

The opening worksheet illustrates why an enrollment deadline and a coverage start date belong on different lines. Carol, the book's example, turns 65 in July. Her seven-month Initial Enrollment Period runs from April through October, but her existing insurance ends June 30. October tells her when the enrollment window closes; it does not tell her when to apply for the July coverage she wants. The worksheet places Carol's planned April application beside her July start dates and leaves a parallel column for the reader. It also makes room for a decision that needs more information rather than treating a blank date as a decision to delay.

What should I ask HR about Medicare before I turn 65? For readers who get insurance through work, Marsh's checklist starts with whose job provides the coverage and whether that person is still working. It asks the benefits office to confirm the employer's size, whether the employer plan pays before Medicare and the date active-employee coverage ends. Prescription benefits merit a separate question: does the plan provide creditable drug coverage, and where is the written notice documenting it? The checklist has columns for both spouses so a household can see whose insurance would change if one person retired.

Is COBRA the same as active job coverage for Medicare? No. As Marsh explains, COBRA continues health insurance after employment ends, but it does not extend the Part B special enrollment window based on current employment. A reader waiting for a COBRA policy to expire could therefore miss a Part B deadline. The guide suggests asking HR for a letter with exact employment and coverage dates before leaving a job. An insurance card may identify the plan, but it does not establish when coverage began or ended. Marsh keeps the notice about prior prescription coverage in the same folder without treating it as proof of the Part B dates.

Once readers know when they need coverage, the book asks what they want it to cover. The starting point is a short list of doctors, hospitals and expected treatment, along with services the reader may have to pay for separately. That list gives a call to a specialist's office a precise purpose. For someone considering Medicare Advantage, the question is not simply whether the practice sees Medicare patients. It is whether the specialist participates in the particular plan under consideration for the coming coverage year.

Chapter 6 applies the same precision to prescriptions. A drug name alone leaves out the strength a reader takes, the tier the plan assigns it and the pharmacy where the reader fills it. Marsh walks through checking those details and asking about restrictions such as prior authorization. She also points readers to the monthly breakdown behind an estimated yearly drug cost. Someone comparing two plans can examine both the likely total and what filling a prescription may cost early in the year while meeting a deductible. Neither figure is apparent from the monthly premium alone.

A five-question worksheet brings those findings into the comparison between Original Medicare with Medigap and separate Part D coverage, and Medicare Advantage. Readers consider access to providers, travel, costs when they use care and the plan rules they would need to follow. A budget worksheet uses the same medications and doctors on a separate sheet for each option. The comparison leaves room for different priorities: an advertised dental allowance may matter to a reader expecting dental work, but it does not answer whether that reader's specialist is in the network.

Marsh also considers a question that can be easy to overlook when choosing a first plan: what if the reader wants to change course? The opportunity to leave Medicare Advantage is distinct from the right to buy a Medigap policy. The book explains how enrollment timing, guaranteed issue protections and state rules can affect a later application. Rather than assuming a previous arrangement can be restored, readers have a specific issue to discuss with a state insurance department or a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor before giving up coverage.

The timeline remains useful after enrollment. Marsh suggests filing it with coverage letters, prescription notices and dated notes from calls. When a plan's Annual Notice of Change arrives in the fall, readers can return to the medication list and provider names behind their original choice. They can check whether a pharmacy still has preferred pricing, whether a specialist remains in the network and whether changes in cost sharing alter the yearly estimate. What started as a record of when to enroll becomes a record of why a plan made sense and what to check before keeping it for another year.

Book details for Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition) by Ellen Marsh are available at . Additional book information is available through Book website.

Readers can explore related background through Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): A Plain-English First-Timer's Guide to Parts A–D, Enrollment Deadlines, and Medigap vs. M.

About Ellen Marsh

Ellen Marsh is the author of Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition), a plain-English guide for people approaching Medicare enrollment for the first time. She uses worked examples, personal timelines and comparison worksheets to explain how employment, prescriptions, preferred doctors and household budgets figure into coverage decisions.

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