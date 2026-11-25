MENAFN - GetNews)"Flyer concept showing a two-column checklist for an employee and spouse beside a benefits folder, a pencil and a sheet for noting questions about doctors and prescriptions."Ellen Marsh's Medicare at 65 pairs a still-working checklist for employees and spouses with worksheets for comparing coverage using their own doctors, prescriptions and annual costs.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 24, 2026 - Ellen Marsh introduces a turning 65 while working Medicare checklist in her book Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): A Plain-English First-Timer's Guide to Parts A–D, Enrollment Deadlines, and Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage, published November 11, 2026. The checklist begins with a question an insurance card may not answer: Does the coverage come from someone who is actively working? Marsh gives an employee and a spouse separate spaces to record the answer. That distinction matters even for two people carrying cards from the same employer plan.

Chapter 4 gives readers a way to prepare for a conversation with the benefits office. It asks whose job provides the insurance, how large the employer is, whether the plan pays before Medicare and whether its prescription coverage qualifies as creditable. It also separates the last day of employment from the last day of health coverage. Rather than treating a retirement date as the answer to both questions, the worksheet asks readers to obtain the actual dates and keep the written response. A spouse or dependent who relies on the plan is part of that conversation before anyone requests a cancellation.

Is COBRA the same as active job coverage for Medicare? No. As Marsh explains, COBRA continues insurance after qualifying job-based coverage would otherwise end; it is not coverage based on current employment. Waiting for COBRA to expire does not extend the Part B special enrollment window tied to current employment. The distinction changes the question to ask a benefits office: knowing how long a person can keep using an insurance card is not the same as knowing when that person needs to apply for Medicare. The guide directs readers to Social Security for confirmation of enrollment and effective dates.

The book illustrates another reason to consult more than one office through Raymond, a worker who continues contributing to a health savings account after 65. In the example, he expects to retire at the end of June but intends to apply for Medicare in May. His application month matters because premium-free Part A can take effect retroactively. Simply telling payroll to stop contributions at retirement would miss the months that Part A could cover before then. The example distinguishes what Social Security can confirm about a start date from what a tax adviser can address about contributions.

Marsh gives the resulting paperwork a specific purpose. An insurance card can identify a plan without establishing when coverage began or ended. A dated employer letter can supply those details. An annual creditable coverage notice answers a different question about the prescription insurance a person had, even if that person filled no prescriptions that year. The book recommends keeping those records together with enrollment confirmations and dated notes from calls. If a question arises later about prior coverage, a reader can retrieve the document that addresses it rather than trying to reconstruct a conversation from memory.

Once readers know what they would be replacing, Marsh shifts the comparison from the employer's rules to the care each person wants to keep. For someone considering Medicare Advantage, checking a doctor means more than finding the practice in a directory. The guide recommends using the directory as a starting point, then calling the office to ask whether the doctor is in network for the exact plan and coverage year under consideration. It calls for the same attention to specialists and the preferred hospital. A familiar insurer's name alone does not settle whether a particular plan fits.

A prescription comparison likewise starts with details that can disappear in a broad description of benefits. Chapter 6 has readers use the strength of each medication, check its place on the plan's drug list and compare prices at pharmacies they would actually use. For a costly or restricted medicine, Marsh suggests asking the plan whether the exact strength is covered, whether approval is required and which nearby pharmacies have preferred pricing. Readers can then compare estimated drug spending plus premiums for the year and examine the monthly breakdown to see when those costs may come due.

Those findings feed into the book's comparison of Original Medicare with Medigap and separate Part D coverage versus Medicare Advantage. A five-question worksheet considers factors including travel, provider choice, predictable bills and willingness to follow plan rules. A separate budget worksheet gives each option its own page. This allows a reader to put a higher premium beside the costs of using care, rather than comparing premiums in isolation. Marsh also distinguishes the opportunity to leave a Medicare Advantage plan from the right to buy Medigap afterward, a consideration for readers who expect to revisit their initial choice.

The records remain useful after enrollment. In its fall review, the guide returns to the medication list and provider names, this time alongside the plan's Annual Notice of Change. A premium that stays the same is not the end of the comparison: the pharmacy's status, a specialist's network participation or a prescription restriction may have changed. By keeping the original reasons for choosing a plan, readers have a concrete starting point for deciding whether it still suits them. Book details for Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition) are available at . Additional book information is available through Book website.

Readers can explore related background through Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): A Plain-English First-Timer's Guide to Parts A–D, Enrollment Deadlines, and Medigap vs. M.

About Ellen Marsh

Ellen Marsh is the author of Medicare at 65, a plain-English guide to Medicare enrollment and coverage choices. Her book uses worked examples and worksheets to address employment-related insurance, prescription coverage, provider access and household budgeting. It also discusses how to organize coverage records and review plan changes each fall.

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