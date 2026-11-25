MENAFN - GetNews)"Proposed tabletop illustration of a two-column comparison sheet beside a medication list and a notebook for questions about doctors and costs."In Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition), Ellen Marsh uses a five-question worksheet to compare coverage based on the doctors readers want to keep, the prescriptions they fill and the flexibility they may need later.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 24, 2026 - Ellen Marsh's Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): A Plain-English First-Timer's Guide to Parts A–D, Enrollment Deadlines, and Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage, published November 11, 2026, includes a five-question Medigap vs Medicare Advantage worksheet for readers choosing coverage for the first time. Rather than starting with the plan that advertises the most benefits, Marsh asks which differences would matter to the person using the coverage. For someone who wants to keep a specialist, a call to the specialist's office may reveal more about a plan's fit than its monthly premium does.

Marsh sets two arrangements side by side: Original Medicare with a Medigap policy and a separate Part D prescription drug plan, and Medicare Advantage. Readers are comparing different ways of receiving and paying for care, not simply two policies with different prices. The worksheet brings doctors, travel, the predictability of bills and the rules for getting care into that comparison. A reader who wants to see a particular doctor can give that priority more weight than an extra benefit someone else might value.

An earlier exercise gives readers something concrete to bring to the worksheet. Chapter 3 asks them to make a personal coverage gap list, starting with the doctors and hospitals they want to keep, their prescriptions and any treatment they expect in the coming year. It also asks them to consider needs such as dental work or hearing aids. For a reader expecting to need dentures, the useful question is not just whether a plan offers dental benefits. It is how much of the cost of dentures the plan would cover.

How do I check my doctors in a Medicare Advantage plan? Marsh describes a two-step inquiry: the reader starts with the plan's directory, then calls the doctor's office to ask whether the doctor is in network for the exact plan and coverage year under consideration. The same check applies to the preferred hospital. Knowing that a practice works with an insurer does not establish that it participates in the particular plan on the worksheet. Even when the specialist is in network, the guide notes, referral and prior authorization rules still deserve a look.

What goes on a Part D comparison list besides drug names? The medication strength and the pharmacy the reader expects to use belong on the list. Chapter 6 explains how to look up each prescription on a plan's list of covered drugs, record its pricing tier and check for restrictions such as prior authorization or quantity limits. For a costly prescription, Marsh suggests asking the plan whether it covers that exact strength and which nearby pharmacies have preferred pricing. A call note with the date, representative's name and any reference number keeps the answer with the comparison.

Those details change what a budget can show. Marsh's budgeting exercise calls for one worksheet for Original Medicare with Medigap and Part D and another for each Medicare Advantage plan on the shortlist. Readers use their own prescriptions and each plan's figures. The annual estimate puts premiums alongside what the reader would pay when filling prescriptions or using medical care. The monthly drug-cost breakdown answers a different question: how much of that total might come due early in the year, while the reader is still meeting a deductible?

Travel gives the comparison a practical test that a budget cannot supply. Someone who spends time away from home may care less about an advertised extra than about where routine care is available. Marsh contrasts access to providers who accept Medicare under Original Medicare with the network rules of a Medicare Advantage plan. For a reader who spends part of the year elsewhere, the place to check is the town where that person expects to seek care, not just the network near home.

The guide also addresses a question that can be easy to postpone: what if the first choice no longer fits? Chapter 9 distinguishes the opportunity to leave a Medicare Advantage plan from the right to buy Medigap. A switch back to Original Medicare does not, by itself, guarantee acceptance for a Medigap policy. Marsh discusses Medigap open enrollment, guaranteed issue rights and differences in state rules. She points readers to their state insurance department or a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor to establish which protections apply to them before they give up existing coverage.

Once coverage begins, the original comparison has another use. Chapter 12 describes a fall review that starts with the plan's Annual Notice of Change. A reader can return to the priorities behind the first decision and check them again: whether a specialist will still be in network, whether a prescription has moved to a different tier, or whether a higher copay for a frequent office visit matters more than an unchanged premium. Keeping the dated worksheet with plan documents and call notes preserves both the details the reader relied on and the reasons those details mattered.

Readers can find Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition) on Amazon: . Additional book information is available through Book website.

Readers can explore related background through Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition): A Plain-English First-Timer's Guide to Parts A–D, Enrollment Deadlines, and Medigap vs. M.

About Ellen Marsh

Ellen Marsh is the author of Medicare at 65 (2027 Edition), a plain-English guide for people making their first Medicare coverage decisions. Her book pairs explanations of enrollment and coverage with worksheets for recording dates, comparing prescriptions, estimating annual costs and reviewing plan changes each fall.

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