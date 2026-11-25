MENAFN - GetNews) Hevy's speciality engineered product experience to enhance Clark Solutions' work supporting OEMs with customized wetted materials and fluid-handling components

Hudson, MA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Clark Solutions, a trusted leader in pumps, valves and instrumentation products for OEM fluidic applications, is pleased to announce Nathan Hevy's appointment as Director of Business Development.

Since joining Clark Solutions, Nathan has demonstrated a strong work ethic, clear communication, and a commitment to building lasting customer and team relationships. His experience selling specialty engineered products in national roles at Kingspan Light + Air and The AZEK Company translates well to Clark Solutions' work supporting OEMs with customized wetted materials and fluid-handling components.

“Nathan's drive and commitment to customer success made him an ideal candidate to take on the role,” says Geoffrey Tyler, Clark Solutions CEO. “His understanding of our products and the technical requirements of our client's applications have been demonstrated time and time again.”

In his new role, Nathan will develop new business relationships, strengthen existing customer partnerships, and expand Clark Solutions' connections across the markets we serve. These include applications such as gear pumps for laboratory automation, peristaltic pumps for sample preparation, isolation valves for total organic carbon (TOC) analysis, and piston pumps for oil dosing.

By connecting engineers and OEMs with the right solutions for their specialized applications, Nathan will help expand awareness of Clark Solutions' product offerings and create opportunities in established and emerging markets. We look forward to Nathan's continued contributions as we strengthen our role as a trusted technical resource for customizable valves, pumps, sensors, and fluid-handling solutions for OEM applications.

About Clark Solutions:

Clark Solutions, for over 40 years, has provided unique valve, pump and instrumentation solutions to manufacturers. Our company located in Hudson, Massachusetts, offers a wide variety of specialized products supporting a diverse marketplace of original equipment manufacturers (OEM's). Our current efforts are focused on growing OEM sales in a wide range of market sectors such as Bio-Medical/Pharma, Analytical Chemistry/Instrumentation, Industrial/HVAC, Water/Wastewater, Energy, Printing, Disinfection/Cleaning, and General Automation.

More information is available on our products and applications at clarksol