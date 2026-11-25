MENAFN - GetNews) Botanist expands its retail distribution through Ulta Beauty, bringing its collection of the best plant-based nail strengtheners and wellness-focused nail care products to a wider audience.

DALLAS, Texas - Nov. 24, 2026 - Botanist Nails, a beauty and wellness brand specializing in plant-based nail care, announces the launch of its nail care collection at Ulta Beauty. The launch brings the brand's signature nail strengthener and complementary nail care products to one of the nation's leading beauty retailers, marking a significant milestone in the company's retail expansion.

Founded on the belief that beauty should nourish, Botanist takes an approach to nail care that prioritizes the health of the natural nail alongside its appearance. The brand develops products that address common nail concerns, including brittleness, peeling, breakage and uneven texture, while using plant-based ingredients in all of its formulations.

A new approach to nail strengthening

At the forefront of Botanist's collection is The Remedy, a nail strengthener that combines the benefits of a strengthening treatment with the color and finish of traditional nail polish. Rather than requiring consumers to choose between a nail treatment and a manicure, The Remedy achieves both of these with a single formulation.

Designed for weak, brittle and damaged nails, The Remedy helps strengthen the natural nail, reduce peeling and breakage, and smooth the appearance of ridges. The collection features a range of nature-inspired shades, from delicate sheer pinks and understated neutrals to deeper, more expressive colors.

Botanist's nail strengthening polishes are made in the United States, vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without 21 specified ingredients commonly found in conventional nail products. The company's formulation philosophy centers on incorporating plant-derived ingredients while maintaining cosmetic performance.

“We founded Botanist with the belief that nail care should be approached with the same level of consideration as skincare,” said Holly Pursley, head of customer experience at Botanist Nails.“A nail strengthener should not have to come at the expense of a beautiful manicure. Our goal is to bring these two aspects of nail care together through thoughtful formulations that complement everyday beauty routines.”

Bringing wellness into everyday nail care

As beauty routines continue to extend beyond aesthetics, Botanist is bringing a wellness-focused perspective to the nail care category. The company's product development philosophy emphasizes consistent care of the natural nail rather than focusing solely on its cosmetic appearance.

Beyond its collection of nail strengtheners, Botanist has developed a complementary range of nail care products, including a nail growth serum, protective top coats and a plant-based, acetone-free nail polish remover. Each product is developed to serve a distinct purpose within a comprehensive nail care routine, from nourishment and strengthening to protection and gentle polish removal.

The brand's approach reflects its broader philosophy that maintaining healthy-looking nails should be an integral part of personal care.

Expanding retail distribution through Ulta Beauty

The launch at Ulta Beauty represents the next stage in Botanist's growth as the company expands beyond its direct-to-consumer distribution model. Through Ulta Beauty's established retail platform, Botanist aims to reach a broader audience of consumers seeking ingredient-conscious nail strengtheners and functional nail care products.

“Launching at Ulta Beauty is an important milestone for Botanist and our mission to make thoughtful nail care more accessible,” added Holly.“We look forward to introducing more consumers to a beauty routine that places the health of the natural nail at its foundation.”

About Botanist Nails

Botanist Nails is a Dallas, Texas-based beauty and wellness brand specializing in plant-based nail strengtheners and nail care products. Founded on the philosophy that beauty should nourish, not disrupt, Botanist combines nature-inspired beauty with functional formulations designed to support the health and appearance of natural nails. The company is committed to developing ingredient-conscious products that bring nail health and beauty together.

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