MENAFN - GetNews) New site covers 26 Mac configurations and 56 open-weight models, with live testing on real hardware coming next

Portland, Oregon, USA - Nov. 25, 2026 - LaneBench today launched LaneBench, a site for people deciding which Mac to buy for running AI models on their own computer. Instead of guessing from spec sheets or someone else's benchmark, visitors can see how open-weight models such as Qwen, Gemma, DeepSeek-R1, Llama and gpt-oss are expected to run on each Mac mini, Mac Studio, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air configuration. Live testing will let them send their own prompts, documents and code to a real machine before spending money on one.

Running AI models locally has become a practical option for developers, writers and privacy-conscious teams, but the hardware decision is expensive and hard to undo. Unified memory on a Mac can't be upgraded after purchase, and the amount of memory and its bandwidth decide which models fit and how fast they answer. Published benchmarks rarely match a buyer's own work.

"A benchmark can't tell you whether a model handles your work. A test can," said the LaneBench team. "We built LaneBench so people can try their own workflow on the exact Mac they're considering, and buy the configuration that fits instead of the one with the biggest number."

At launch, LaneBench includes:



26 Mac configurations, new and used, from a 16 GB Mac mini to a 512 GB Mac Studio, with specs taken from Apple's published tech specs.

56 open-weight models with their 4-bit download sizes, plus more than 1,200 "can this Mac run this model?" answers that show memory headroom and expected speed. 40 buying guides and explainers, including the best Mac for AI and local LLMs, Mac mini vs Mac Studio, setting up Claude Code, OpenCode and Codex with a local model, and a memory calculator.

Every number on the site is labeled with its source. Speeds that haven't been measured yet are shown as estimates, based on each machine's memory bandwidth and calibrated against published runs. LaneBench replaces them with its own measurements as machines come online. The site explains its method in full on its How it works page.

Live testing will open machine by machine. Visitors will send prompts through the website and receive the model's output with time to first token, tokens per second and memory use. They never get remote access to the machine. Prompts, documents and outputs are deleted when a session ends, and each machine runs one test at a time so the speed numbers stay accurate. Planned options range from a free demo with preset prompts to paid sessions with your own prompts and documents, and an emailed buyer's report. Visitors can join the waitlist today to be told when the Mac they're considering is ready to test.

About LaneBench

LaneBench helps people choose the right Mac for running AI models locally by letting them test open-weight models on real Apple silicon hardware with their own prompts, documents and code. LaneBench is independent and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple Inc. Mac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are trademarks of Apple Inc.

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