MENAFN - UkrinForm) Marcus Kolga, a Canadian disinformation expert and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“There are multiple objectives, but I think the primary one is to erode Canadian public support for Ukraine. Closely related to that is eroding Canadian trust in our alliances and allies, many of whom are in Eastern and Central Europe,” Kolga said.

Domestically, he said, Russia seeks to divide Canadians and Western societies in general.

“It does this by using targeted disinformation and by amplifying narratives on both the far left and the far right, and on both sides of sensitive issues,” the expert said.

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He pointed to evidence of this in information disclosed in FBI court filings related to Operation Doppelganger.

“These documents came from the Russian Presidential Administration and included instructions directing Russian agencies to monitor the Western information space, identify issues with the greatest potential to divide societies, and then use disinformation, deepfakes, and other techniques to intensify those divisions. This is how they have been operating, and technology has only helped them intensify these efforts,” Kolga said.

Photo: Marcus Kolga / Facebook