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Newly reinstated Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang apologized to all employees and admitted that he violated the company's code of conduct.

"I made some terrible mistakes," Huang said during the first all-hands meeting after his return. "I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids, and of course, I hurt all of you," he stated, adding that he is currently in therapy.

Speaking about his return to the company, the executive denied reports that he was back because he was "above the law" or because of United States President Donald Trump's pressure on Nvidia's Board of Directors. He insisted he returned after the company's board "evaluated the entire situation" and because the Trump administration guaranteed that he does not pose a threat to national security.