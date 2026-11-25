MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has instructed government authorities to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the performance of state agencies at the local level, identify the reasons for delays in addressing public concerns, and take measures against underperforming officials. The instructions were issued at a nationwide meeting on the country's socioeconomic development and improving the efficiency of public administration in the regions, held on November 23.

A central priority of the policy outlined by the president is to improve the effectiveness of the entire executive system, from central ministries to district administrations and local self-government bodies. Japarov noted that many issues that should be resolved directly at the regional level remain unaddressed, with their consideration delayed due to a lack of initiative and accountability among local officials.

The scale of the problem is reflected in the results of the president's meetings with residents of seven regions, held since spring 2026. During these meetings, 1,672 citizens raised 2,286 issues, while 4,967 written appeals were also received. The most pressing concerns related to agriculture, road infrastructure, housing, land and property, law enforcement, healthcare, and education.

Japarov also highlighted cases in which citizens had been unable to obtain necessary documents for months, faced unjustified decisions, or lacked access to legal assistance in their districts. In his view, such situations demonstrate the need for fundamental changes in the way local authorities operate.

"Public officials must not simply occupy their positions and formally serve out their time. They are obliged to serve the people. The main results of any official's work should be reflected in a substantial improvement in the living conditions of our citizens," Japarov stressed.

The president's position is reflected in specific personnel and administrative measures. Monitoring of the activities of presidential representatives in the regions, individual district state administrations, and local self-government bodies during the first nine months of 2026 revealed shortcomings in work organization, personnel policy, the provision of state and municipal services, and the use of land resources. Following the assessment, disciplinary measures were proposed against certain officials, while some district governors (akims) and mayors were recommended for dismissal.

Strengthening local accountability is also part of broader efforts to reform Kyrgyzstan's public administration system. Earlier, Japarov announced plans to expand the powers of presidential representatives in the regions, district governors, and mayors. Under the proposed arrangements, regional authorities will participate in coordinating the appointment and dismissal of heads of territorial branches of government agencies, including certain law enforcement bodies. Territorial branches of ministries and agencies will also be required to report not only to their central leadership but also to the heads of the respective regions.

Another measure aimed at improving the responsiveness of public administration concerns the simplification of personnel procedures. District governors, their deputies, mayors, and heads of rural administrations will be eligible for appointment to equivalent or lower-ranking political positions without competitive selection procedures within three working days. This mechanism is intended to accelerate the filling of vacancies and facilitate necessary personnel changes in regional administrative structures.

Taken together, these measures point to an effort to establish a more coordinated executive system in which responsibility for performance is shared between central and regional authorities. The expansion of local officials' powers is accompanied by higher expectations: they are expected not only to implement instructions from senior officials but also to resolve problems independently within their respective mandates.

The effective use of regional economic resources represents another important component of this policy. Japarov drew attention to converted land plots that remain undeveloped in some districts and fail to generate the expected economic or agricultural returns. He also criticized formalistic approaches to planning, the underutilization of regional development funds, and inadequate oversight of municipal enterprises.

In this context, the president's decision to extend the land amnesty deadline to December 15, 2026, is also relevant to regional governance and property registration. The program allows citizens to formalize ownership rights to land plots and residential buildings that could not previously be registered due to a lack of the required documents. The extension provides additional time to complete the registration process for applications submitted within the program's established timeframe.

Alongside administrative reforms, Japarov outlined the economic priorities that should guide the further work of government agencies. These include moving toward a new stage of industrial development based on technological modernization, expanding raw material processing, increasing the production of competitive goods, and integrating Kyrgyz enterprises into regional and global value chains.

Particular importance is attached to reducing disparities in regional development, improving intergovernmental fiscal relations, strengthening the resource base of newly established administrative-territorial units, and developing cities as centers of economic growth. Progress in these areas will largely depend on the ability of local administrations to create favorable conditions for investment, infrastructure projects, and business development.

These priorities reflect an effort to align the country's economic policy with a stricter system of executive accountability. This is particularly important for Kyrgyzstan, where the implementation of major infrastructure and industrial projects requires coordinated efforts by central government agencies and regional administrations.

In the future, changes may affect the distribution of administrative responsibilities across different levels of government. In this context, further personnel decisions may be considered, along with adjustments to accountability mechanisms and approaches to assessing the performance of regional officials. These processes will evolve within the framework of the existing system of public administration and the established distribution of powers among government agencies.

The identified issues may also reflect a broader range of aspects related to the organization of regional government bodies. In this regard, particular importance is attached to analyzing monitoring results and citizens' appeals to assess which matters require additional attention under the existing mechanisms for regional planning, budgeting and state oversight.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov instructed officials to conduct a systematic analysis of citizens' appeals, identify the most frequently raised issues, determine the reasons for delays and assess the performance of government agencies at every level of administration. Implementing these instructions should become one of the key priorities in further efforts to improve public administration, enhance the quality of public services and ensure balanced socio-economic development across Kyrgyzstan.