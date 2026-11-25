Reuters reported on Tuesday, November 24, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the two agencies recently identified the breach. The New York Times first reported the incident, saying the intrusion affected a network used to analyse publicly available and non-classified material for intelligence purposes.

The system is used for open-source intelligence, commonly known as OSINT. This involves collecting and analysing information available outside classified government channels, including websites, social media posts, videos, commercial databases and satellite imagery. Intelligence agencies use such material to identify developments, assess threats and build a broader picture of events around the world.

The full extent of the breach remains unclear. Officials have not publicly identified the information that may have been accessed, explained how the intrusion occurred or named those responsible. The New York Times also reported that information held by other US government agencies may have been exposed, although the extent of any wider impact has not been established.

In response to questions about the incident, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said there had been“no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems.” The CIA did not immediately provide a public explanation of the breach.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the intrusion affected unclassified but sensitive networks used by the intelligence agencies. It said the breach did not expose classified information. The Associated Press separately reported that the affected system had been used to collect and analyse open-source intelligence and that the incident had been resolved.

The incident comes amid a series of cybersecurity breaches and technology disruptions involving US government agencies. The Department of Agriculture recently reported a security incident that led to several internal applications being taken offline, affecting systems used for payments, mapping and contracting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also faced two separate cybersecurity incidents, including a reported intrusion involving its nationwide criminal information database. The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have separately been linked to recent cyber incidents, although details and the nature of those events vary.

The latest breach highlights the importance of protecting systems that process publicly available information. The agencies have not disclosed whether the incident resulted in the loss of operationally sensitive information.