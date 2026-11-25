Tim Long & David Chapman celebrate Legal Technology Award Win

Zylpha joined on stage with Reeds Solicitors and Bedrock Case Management Software

Logo of Legal Technology Awards

Court bundling platform specialist Zylpha has been recognised at the 2026 Legal Technology Awards

- Tim Long, CEO, ZylphaLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Court bundling platform specialist Zylpha has been recognised at the 2026 Legal Technology Awards, marking another significant milestone in the company's history of developing technology for the legal sector.The annual Legal Technology Awards celebrate excellence in legal technology and IT security across the UK and international legal sectors, recognising leadership, innovation and the technology, individuals, teams and suppliers helping to transform the delivery of legal services.Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, the awards are open to organisations from across the legal sector, including law firms, barristers' chambers, in-house legal departments, alternative legal service providers and technology suppliers.The award recognises Zylpha's continued commitment to making complex legal processes simpler through practical, intuitive technology. From its early document bundling solutions to today's online platform, Zylpha has continued to evolve its technology around the changing needs of legal teams.Today, Zylpha brings court bundling together with PDF editing and secure document sharing, helping legal teams reduce repetitive administrative work and manage documents more efficiently.The award comes during a landmark year for Zylpha, which is also celebrating 20 years since the launch of its first court bundling software. This year has also seen the organisation reach another significant milestone, with more than 10,000 registered users choosing to build court bundles with the platform.Zylpha's achievements have been recognised across the legal and technology sectors throughout 2026, with the company nominated at four different awards: the Legal Technology Awards, Family Law Awards, South Coast Technology & Innovation Awards and Legal Breakthrough Awards. Zylpha went on to secure wins at both the Legal Technology Awards and Legal Breakthrough Awards, making 2026 a standout year for the business.Tim Long, CEO and founder of Zylpha, said:“Winning at the 2026 Legal Technology Awards is a terrific achievement for everyone at Zylpha. To have our work recognised by our industry peers is something we are incredibly proud of.“For over 20 years, our focus has remained remarkably consistent: understanding the challenges legal professionals face and using technology to make complicated processes simpler. With four award nominations and two wins this year, it's fantastic to see that commitment recognised. These achievements are testament to the hard work of our team, but also to the customers who continue to help shape the technology we develop.”Looking ahead, Zylpha remains focused on its goal of making it easy for anyone to create a court-compliant bundle in minutes.

David Chapman

Zylpha

+44 1962 658881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zylpha Celebrates Win at 2026 Legal Technology Awards News Provided By Zylpha Ltd November 25, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.