Open-admission online school ties refund to the Bachelor's pass as record NSC candidate numbers highlight falling share of degree-qualifying results.

- Saul GeffenCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teneo Online School has become the first school in South Africa to guarantee a university entrance pass, refunding all tuition fees paid from 2027 to the end of Matric if a qualifying learner finishes without a Bachelor's pass. The commitment is open to every learner who enrols in Grade 8, 9 or 10 in 2027 on a full curriculum with teacher-led classes (IEB or SACAI), with no entrance tests or selection criteria.The announcement comes as a record 962,832 candidates sit the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations. While the national pass rate reached a record 88% in 2025, the proportion of candidates achieving a Bachelor's pass (the minimum required to apply for degree study) fell from 48% to 46%.A learner can pass Matric and still fall short of a Bachelor's pass. A diploma or higher certificate pass doesn't qualify them to apply for a degree. Universities make their own admissions decisions."A child only gets five years of high school once. South Africa celebrates how many learners pass. Parents should be asking what kind of pass their child leaves with, because that decides what comes next," said Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo Online School and founder of the Smart School SystemTM. "If a learner shows up and does the work, and we still don't get them a university entrance pass, we are responsible as the school, not the family."How the Teneo Matric University Pass Guarantee WorksThe guarantee is written into the enrolment contract with Teneo, at no additional cost. It is available to all learners who enrol for Grade 8, 9 or 10 in 2027 on either the SACAI or IEB matric route, in any of its three teacher-led class formats, delivered in English or Afrikaans. Teneo has an open admissions policy with no qualifying criteria. Learners simply enrol with their latest school report. This includes learners with learning barriers and neurodivergent learners.Learners commit to meeting the school's attendance, coursework completion and on-time assessment submission requirements every term through to Matric (90% in each category). Learners who miss a live lesson can catch up through recordings of every lesson. If a qualifying learner's official Matric results do not include a university entrance pass, Teneo refunds all tuition fees paid."It's a pact," said Geffen. "If a learner consistently attends, completes and submits, the responsibility for the outcome is the school's. If they do the work, the risk is ours, not theirs. This isn't an elite programme reserved for the highest achievers or wealthy families. Better results for every child of any ability is our north star. We built Teneo Online School to prove that academic excellence and inclusion can co-exist."Is there a catch?The guarantee is written into the enrolment contract as an opt-in with no extra fee, and its full terms are published upfront. If a family stops meeting the requirements, the learner keeps their place at school; they simply no longer qualify for the refund.In New York, Founders School, which opened in September 2026, charges about US$150,000 a year and refunds tuition if students don't build a business generating US$1 million in gross profit by graduation. Some coding bootcamps refund fees if graduates don't find work.The announcement also reflects the rapid growth of online schooling. SACAI, one of three Umalusi-accredited NSC assessment bodies, reported that 94% of its 2025 candidates were registered through distance education providers or online schools.Why the School Can Make the PromiseThe Matric University Pass Guarantee is underwritten by Teneo's Smart School SystemTM, its teacher-led learning intelligence platform that continuously monitors every learner in the school. Learner responses are analysed for gaps on every task and assessment and, the moment they appear, personalised academic support tailored to the individual learner is actioned. Gamified recognition and real rewards help learners stay engaged, build confidence and reinforce consistency. This combination of continuous early detection, individualised response, motivational incentives and visibility on measurable progress produces sustained academic uplift."Technology is changing what's possible in education, and our Smart School SystemTM has been refined over years to target individualised support early and give every learner a measurable pathway to academic improvement, and that's what makes it transformative. We are not waiting for a report card to discover a problem. That continuous visibility and accountability is what allows us to put our tuition refund guarantee behind the result," added Geffen.An independent actuarial analysis of Teneo learners from 2023 to 2025 found that improvement on entry marks grows with time at Teneo, from an average increase of 12% in learners' first year to 25% uplift by their fourth. "The strongest predictor of a Bachelor's pass isn't ability; it's behaviour. How consistently a learner attends, completes coursework and submits it on time," said Michelle Krom, Teneo's Chief Behavioural Science & Analytics Officer and a qualified actuary. "We're confident enough in that to back it with our own money."Since 2018, Teneo has educated more than 20,000 learners and more than 4,000 successful matriculants. Teneo has been the top-performing school in both pass rates and tertiary entrance among online schools and distance education providers in South Africa for the past 5 years running. In the 2025 Matric exams, Teneo's 892 matriculants achieved 406 subject distinctions across SACAI and IEB, representing a 22% increase in the number of distinctions per matriculant compared to the prior year. On the SACAI route, Teneo's pass rate was 8 percentage points above the SACAI national average pass rate of 73%.A rare commitment in educationOutcome-linked refunds remain rare in education and, where they exist, are typically reserved for highly selective or high-cost programmes. Teneo applies the commitment to an open-admissions model with affordable tuition fees ranging from R2,600 to R6,800 a month, tying the refund to the academic result every South African matriculant is measured against.The Teneo Matric University Pass Guarantee is available for the 2027 academic year. Terms and conditions apply.

Leszek Rzesniowieck

Teneo Online School

+44 7481 977460

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Online school in South Africa will refund learners' tuition if they miss a university entrance pass in Matric News Provided By Teneo Online School November 25, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.