MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Excitement surroundingtriggered an immediate schedule shake-up for ticket buyers hoping to see the Colombian superstar perform at the National Stadium in San José on

After opening at noon on Monday, November 23, the initial presale-reserved exclusively for Visa Davivienda and DaviBank cardholders-sold out in less than four hours. In response to the surge in demand, event organizers moved up the second presale window to Monday at 5:00 p.m., ahead of its originally scheduled Wednesday, November 25 launch.

Who Can Buy Tickets in the Second Presale and General Sale?

Organizers confirmed that the moved-up second presale broadens eligibility to all Davivienda and DaviBank cardholders, expanding beyond the Visa-only restriction of the opening phase. All official ticket sales are being processed through the Publitickets

For fans banking with other financial institutions, the general public sale remains scheduled for Friday, November 27, subject to remaining inventory. While production announced an overall capacity of 45,000 tickets for the show, organizers have not disclosed exact totals for how many seats were claimed during the opening hours or how many remain for subsequent phases.

Shakira in Costa Rica Ticket Prices by Section

icket prices vary by seating tier inside the National Stadium, ranging from general bleachers to front-of-stage VIP zones:

Note: Listed prices do not include platform service fees, so final checkout totals will be higher than the base rates shown above.

A Historic Return After Nearly 16 Years

The January 31, 2027 stop is part of Shakira's global Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The concert marks her long-awaited return to Costa Rican stages after nearly 16 years, explaining the intense rush for early access among fans across the country.

The post Shakira in Costa Rica: First Presale Sells Out in Under Four Hours as Next Sale Moves Up appeared first on The Costa Rica News.