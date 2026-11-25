MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Television czarina Ekta Kapoor revealed that her much-discussed project with 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Tanya Mittal is still in the works.

With this, the producer has put to rest the speculation that the show may have been forgotten. Ekta made the clarification during an Instagram Live with actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya, shortly after the premiere of their recently launched show 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'.

Speaking about Tanya, Ekta said,“I must say that I am going to be starting her show soon. It's going to be something that people don't expect, so wait for the Tanya Mittal show that we put out. So it's not that we've forgotten. Let no media pages get away with that.”

During the Instagram Live, the moment Tanya's name came up, fans noticed Gaurav seemingly looking away and glancing around instead of directly reacting to the mention.

Tanya's association with Ekta dates back to her stint on 'Bigg Boss 19' in November 2025. Ekta entered the reality show during Weekend Ka Vaar and revealed that she wanted to cast Tanya in one of her television projects. She had also expressed interest in Amaal Mallik. Tanya had then reacted with excitement to the opportunity, calling it a dream come true.

The offer was reaffirmed by Ekta when Tanya met her outside the 'Bigg Boss' house. In February 2026, Tanya shared a video with the producer in which Ekta reminded her that she had already offered her a role inside the reality show. Ekta also told her that she had a written offer and was waiting to work with her.

The project became a talking point again in November when Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' was launched as Ekta's latest television offering.

At the launch event, hosted by Farah Khan, the conversation turned to Gaurav's first collaboration with Ekta. Gaurav recalled seeing the producer during her appearance on 'Bigg Boss 19' and asking her from inside the house when he would finally get an opportunity to work with her.

“I told them that I had never met Ekta ma'am in all those years. I saw her on Bigg Boss. She was with Salman sir, and I asked her from inside the house, 'Ekta ma'am, how many more years will I have to wait to work with you?' She said, 'You're a superstar. Come out now.' I said, 'No, I'll come out after I win,'” Gaurav recalled.

Farah then pointed out the interesting twist of fate of how Ekta had offered Tanya a role during her 'Bigg Boss' appearance, while Gaurav had not received an offer at the time. Yet, the 'Bigg Boss 19' winner eventually went on to headline Ekta's 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'.

Gaurav also revealed that his desire to work with Ekta goes back nearly two decades. He had once left his photographs with the watchman outside her office, hoping to get an opportunity to work with the television czarina.

Even after years in the industry and winning 'Bigg Boss 19', he said he felt like a newcomer when Ekta invited him home for a story narration.

–IANS

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