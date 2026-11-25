MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 25 (IANS) The body of missing Border Security Force (BSF) constable K. Benu, who was swept away by strong currents while chasing suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam, was recovered from the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi district, officials have said.

The body was spotted floating downstream near Steamer Ghat in the Sribhumi district on Tuesday, following an extensive search operation involving multiple rescue agencies.

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF confirmed the recovery and dismissed earlier reports claiming that Benu had been rescued alive by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel and taken to Bangladesh.

The officer clarified that the reports about the constable being found alive were incorrect.

Benu went missing on Sunday night after jumping into the Barak River while pursuing a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the international border in Assam's Cachar district.

According to officials, Benu and Head Constable Jitendra Yadav were deployed at the Harinagar Border Outpost in the Katigorah area when they noticed four to five suspected cattle smugglers moving close to the border.

On spotting the BSF personnel, the suspected smugglers reportedly jumped into the river in an attempt to evade arrest. The two security personnel subsequently entered the river to pursue them.

While Yadav managed to swim back safely to the riverbank, Benu was caught in the strong current and swept away.

The incident was reported to the police by the BSF company commander in the early hours of Monday, following which a coordinated search operation was launched.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), river police and other agencies were pressed into service to trace the missing constable.

Search teams had been conducting operations along the river since Monday before his body was eventually spotted and recovered near Steamer Ghat.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by border personnel while carrying out anti-smuggling operations along the riverine stretches of the India-Bangladesh international border.