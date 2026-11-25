MENAFN - IANS) Vasai, Nov 25 (IANS) A tragic accident claimed the life of a six-year-old girl after she fell from a lobby window on the 11th floor of Navkar Tower in Naigaon East in the Vasai-Virar region of Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident has plunged her family into grief, while residents of the housing society are also mourning the child's untimely death.

According to the accidental death report (ADR) registered at Naigaon Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Mithali Dinesh Sutar, aged six. Her father, Dinesh Sutar, a resident of Navkar Tower in Naigaon East, is the complainant in the case.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. At around 3.45 p.m., Mithali went to the 11th-floor lobby to play with a girl who lived opposite her home. The two children were playing together when the unfortunate incident took place.

At approximately 4 p.m., the mother of the other girl, who was also a neighbour, approached Mithali's father and informed him that his daughter had fallen from the lobby window.

Shocked by the news, Dinesh Sutar and other residents immediately rushed to the ground floor of the building. They found Mithali lying on her back on a fire brigade pipe.

The family immediately arranged an ambulance and rushed her to Cardinal Hospital in Vasai West for medical treatment.

Doctors at the hospital conducted an ECG in an attempt to assess her condition. However, despite their efforts, the child could not be revived.

At around 6.45 p.m., doctors declared her dead, according to the officials.

Following the incident, Naigaon Police registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at around 9.30 p.m.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

The tragic loss of the six-year-old has left the family devastated.

A home once filled with the laughter and happiness of a little child is now engulfed in grief, while the incident has sent shockwaves through the residential society.