The upcoming Family Week in Bigg Boss 20 is expected to bring several emotional reunions as contestants get an opportunity to meet their loved ones. However, fans hoping to see ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, enter the house will be disappointed. Kaashvi has confirmed that she will not be participating in the special episode and has already declined the invitation.

During a recent livestream, Kaashvi addressed fans' questions about her possible appearance on the reality show and explained her decision.

Why Is Kaashvi Hiranandani Not Entering Bigg Boss 20?

When a fan asked whether she would visit Scout during Family Week, Kaashvi revealed that she had refused the invitation well in advance.

She said, "Yaar family week ke liye main already kaafi pehle hi mana kar chuki thi." Explaining her reasons, she added, "Problematic nahi hona hai mujhe aur, problem nahi chahiye. Mujhe bas chill karna hai."

Kaashvi further maintained that she did not want to become part of any more controversies surrounding the show. Even when fans encouraged her to reconsider, she remained firm about her decision.

She also suggested that Scout's parents or Rohit bhai could enter the house instead. According to her, they would be able to convey any important message to Scout just as effectively.

Kaashvi Recalls Her Previous Bigg Boss 20 Appearance

Kaashvi also spoke about her earlier appearance on the show and revealed that she had gone against her parents' wishes to attend the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

She said that she informed her parents about her decision only after coming down from the stage. However, this time, she does not want to repeat the experience and prefers to stay away from the show.

For the uninitiated, Kaashvi's previous appearance created considerable discussion after she confronted Scout over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. She questioned their interactions and asked Scout to maintain boundaries.

The confrontation sparked widespread reactions on social media, with Kaashvi also facing criticism for some of her remarks. The episode became a major talking point among viewers.

Now, with Family Week approaching, Kaashvi has made it clear that she would rather watch the show from outside than enter the house again.