Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang marked his dramatic return to the company's headquarters with an unexpected gesture that left employees smiling. Just 11 days after stepping down, Huang was back at the helm of the technology giant and celebrated his comeback by personally handing out mini sandwiches to cheering staff members.

A video shared by X user Theophilus captured Huang distributing the sandwiches to employees gathered at Nvidia's headquarters. The clip shows him standing downstairs, handing out food as staff members surround him to welcome their returning chief executive.

Sharing the video, Theophilus wrote, "Officially back at Nvidia, Jensen Huang is back on top and in great spirits, handing out mini sandwiches to employees downstairs at the company! Follow Old Huang and eat your fill!"

Watch the viral video here:

正式回归英伟达,黄仁勋王者归来,心情大好,公司楼下给员工发迷你三明治!跟着老黄吃饱饱! Theophilus (@Peter90116) November 23, 2026

Huang's return took place on November 23, after Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate him as president, CEO and board director. He had resigned on November 12, with chief financial officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO.

Also Read:Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Jokes 'I Don't Have A Computer' As Staff Chant His Name (WATCH)

His departure followed reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving an Nvidia executive who reportedly reported directly to him and another involving businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The developments also raised questions about corporate leadership and national security.

However, calls for his reinstatement gathered momentum, with an online open letter titled 'Stand with Jensen' reportedly crossing two lakh signatures. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump also expressed support for his return.

Nvidia said its board received input from senior US government officials before deciding to reinstate Huang, adding that it was satisfied there was no national security risk.

Employees greeted him with cheers and chants at the headquarters. Huang thanked them for giving him another opportunity and promised to be a better CEO the second time around.

The sandwich distribution has now added a lighter, more personal moment to an otherwise dramatic corporate comeback.

Also Read: 'We Love You, Jensen!' Nvidia CEO Returns To Office, Gets Hugs, Cheers And A Hero's Welcome; Vows To Be Better