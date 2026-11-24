MENAFN - GetNews) Purchases across 167 brands show member activity extends well beyond the platform's most frequently used merchants

Orlando, Fla. – November 24, 2026 – Shopr Rewards, LLC, a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform, today announced that 65.5% of member transactions occurred outside its 10 most frequently purchased merchant brands, indicating that purchasing activity is broadly distributed across the platform's merchant network.

The 10 most-purchased merchants collectively accounted for 34.5% of transactions, while the remaining 65.5% were spread across other participating brands. Members have completed purchases across 167 different merchant brands, demonstrating that activity extends well beyond the platform's most recognizable or frequently used names.

“The distribution of transactions across the merchant network is an important measure of how members are using Shopr Rewards,” said Sharon Mattimoe, COO of Shopr Rewards.“While familiar national brands naturally generate strong activity, members are also purchasing across a much wider range of merchants. That breadth helps make the platform relevant to more of the spending decisions people make every day.”

The broader purchasing pattern is also reflected in member behavior. Nearly 45% of purchasing members have completed transactions with more than one merchant, and approximately one in four have purchased from at least three different merchants.

For Shopr Rewards, the data provides an early indication that members are not relying on the platform for a single brand or isolated purchase. Instead, purchasing activity is being distributed across a broader selection of participating merchants.

That pattern is particularly relevant for organizations that offer Shopr Rewards as a customer, member or employee benefit. A rewards platform that is useful across multiple merchants can create more opportunities for members to engage with the benefit based on where they already choose to spend.

“Our objective is to give members useful financial value across a broad range of purchasing choices,” Mattimoe added.“The fact that nearly two-thirds of transactions are occurring outside the 10 most-purchased merchants shows that members are finding value across the wider network, not just among a small group of leading brands.”

Shopr Rewards operates through a B2B2C model that enables organizations to provide members, customers and employees with access to instant cash back and other financial benefits through participating merchants.

The analysis is based on completed transaction activity and measures transaction frequency by merchant. It does not compare the dollar value of purchases across merchants.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards® is an innovative financial technology and consumer rewards platform designed to transform everyday spending into immediate savings, travel value and exclusive lifestyle benefits. Through its mobile application, Shopr Rewards combines Instant Cash Back at more than 325 major retail, restaurant and entertainment brands with access to travel savings, Travel Credits and an expanding ecosystem of rewards and member experiences.

Originally developed for business-to-business-to-consumer partnerships, Shopr Rewards enables organizations to deliver valuable, co-branded benefits to their customers, employees and members. In January 2027, the company will expand into the direct-to-consumer market, introducing free and premium subscription options alongside The Shopr Vault™, a curated destination for exclusive offers from selected brands and experience providers.

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