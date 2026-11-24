MENAFN - GetNews) KLYVOREK explores how fictional video game crimes can become exercises in investigative thinking, evidence evaluation, and police documentation.

ATLANTA, GA — November 24, 2026 — Grand Theft Auto VI has captured the world's attention since its November 19 release. According to publisher Take-Two Interactive, the game generated an estimated $3.79 billion in first-day retail sales.

But while millions of players explore the game's fictional criminal world, one law enforcement veteran is asking an unexpected question:

What if the game didn't end when the crime was over?

Edward S. Brown III, M.S., a former law enforcement sergeant and investigator with more than 30 years of public safety experience, founded KLYVOREK, a scenario-based law enforcement documentation training platform.

His concept turns fictional criminal events, including those inspired by open-world video games, into opportunities to practice investigative thinking.

Imagine witnessing a virtual robbery, a vehicle theft, or a police pursuit.

Instead of simply moving to the next mission, participants are challenged to examine the incident from an investigator's perspective.

What happened? What evidence is available? Which facts can be verified? What information is still missing?

Using KLYVOREK, participants can organize fictional case facts and practice preparing incident reports, search warrant drafts, and arrest warrant applications. The platform creates AI-assisted drafts that participants review for accuracy, completeness, and factual support.

"Video games invite people to experience extraordinary situations," said Brown. "But investigating those situations requires a different set of skills. You must distinguish what you saw from what you assume, recognize missing evidence, and explain your conclusions. That's the thinking we want people to practice."

The concept introduces a possible connection between gaming entertainment and criminal justice education.

For criminal justice professors, police academies, and field training officers, familiar fictional events could become starting points for discussions about evidence, probable cause, and professional documentation.

The experience also offers an unexpected challenge to gaming enthusiasts who want to examine familiar scenarios from a different perspective.

Brown believes one of the most important lessons is knowing when the available facts do not support a conclusion.

"Not every investigation ends with an arrest," he added. "Sometimes the most important thing an investigator can say is, 'I don't know yet.'"

KLYVOREK is independently developed and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

To learn more about KLYVOREK and its scenario-based investigative training approach, visit KLYVOREK.

About KLYVOREK

KLYVOREK is a scenario-based law enforcement documentation training platform that combines fictional investigations, evidence evaluation, and AI-assisted documentation practice. It is designed to help learners strengthen investigative thinking, objective reasoning, and the ability to review incident reports, search warrants, and arrest warrant applications.