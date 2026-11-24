MENAFN - GetNews) Through playful questions, colorful nature imagery, and imaginative activities, the authors encourage young readers to explore the world around them and discover the wonder in everyday life.

Georgia - United States November 23, 2026 - Why do stars shine so brightly? What makes rainbows appear after a storm? And have you ever wondered when fish go to sleep? For children, questions like these are more than passing thoughts. They are the beginning of discovery. In I Wonder ABOUT..., authors Barbara-Ann P. Hall, PhD, and Cheryl Helene Smith turn that natural curiosity into an engaging picture book that celebrates imagination, observation, and the excitement of asking questions.

The book introduces a curious sugar glider who wonders about the fascinating things happening all around us. Through vibrant photographs, playful illustrations, and simple, rhythmic language, young readers are invited to explore familiar sights from a fresh perspective.

The journey moves through the natural world, encouraging children to notice things they might otherwise overlook. From the changing colors of the sky to the remarkable behavior of animals, each page presents another opportunity to pause, observe, and wonder.

Rather than overwhelming children with scientific explanations, the authors embrace something equally important: the desire to ask questions. Their approach encourages young readers to think independently, use their imaginations, and develop an appreciation for the world beyond their immediate surroundings.

The book's visual presentation is central to its appeal. Colorful photographs bring natural scenes to life, while the playful sugar glider adds personality and humor to the reading experience. The combination creates opportunities for parents, grandparents, and educators to start conversations with children about the things they see and experience every day.

Beyond the story itself, I Wonder ABOUT... encourages participation. Interactive drawing activities invite children to imagine their own possibilities, express themselves creatively, and consider what sparks their curiosity. These activities extend the reading experience beyond the final page, making the book an opportunity for shared exploration.

The authors bring different experiences to this creative collaboration. Hall's background in psychology and education provides an understanding of how children learn and engage with their surroundings, while Smith contributes a playful imagination and an enthusiasm for creativity and discovery.

Together, they offer a gentle reminder that learning does not always begin with an answer. Sometimes, it begins with a child looking at something ordinary and asking an extraordinary question.

At its heart, I Wonder ABOUT... encourages children to remain curious, appreciate the beauty of nature, and recognize that the world is filled with things worth discovering. Its accessible language, engaging visuals, and interactive elements make it a welcoming addition to family reading time and early childhood learning environments.

The book's message is simple: curiosity opens the door to imagination, and there is always something new to wonder about.

About the Authors

Barbara-Ann P. Hall, PhD, is a retired psychologist, school psychology specialist, and former adjunct professor at Texas A&M University–Central Texas. With more than two decades of experience working with children, she brings her professional understanding of childhood development and learning to her writing.

Cheryl Helene Smith is a creative storyteller whose diverse experiences include working in the Boston technology sector and in real estate. Her playful imagination and enthusiasm for discovering new things contribute to the engaging spirit of I Wonder ABOUT....