MENAFN - GetNews)"Ethan's Presence By Tom McQueen"What if the greatest gift you could give someone was simply letting them know they are not alone?

NEW YORK, NY - November 24, 2026 - Ethan's Presence: How One Child Changed A Forgotten Life by Tom McQueen is an award-winning book that invites readers into a small Southern town where one child's act of kindness begins to mend a wound that has lasted for more than fifty years. Ethan's Presence won a Booky Award for 2026.

Anna Miller has spent decades living in the shadow of a Christmas Eve tragedy that changed her life and her community. Forgotten by her neighbors, burdened by loss, and resigned to a lonely future, Anna has stopped expecting anyone to truly see her. Then five-year-old Ethan rides his fire truck down Willow Street and notices the woman everyone else has overlooked.

Based on a true story, Ethan's Presence follows an unlikely friendship that bridges generations and gently challenges a town to confront old assumptions. Set at Christmastime, this heartfelt work of contemporary Christian fiction explores faith, forgiveness, compassion, and the hope that can grow from one small gesture of care.

For readers who enjoy uplifting Southern fiction and inspirational stories such as The Shack and The Five People You Meet in Heaven, Ethan's Presence offers a reminder that presence can be a powerful gift, and that hope often arrives when it is least expected.

About the Author

Tom McQueen, M.Div., BCC, is a board-certified hospice chaplain, retired licensed marriage and family therapist, national speaker, and the author or co-author of eighteen books. His award-winning bestseller, Letters to Ethan: A Grandfather's Legacy of Life & Love, earned the Silver Angel Award from the Excellence in Media Foundation and received praise from Dick Vitale and legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz. Throughout his career, McQueen has developed programs supporting children, families, health-care organizations, businesses, communities, and nonprofit groups, while also serving as an educator, leadership consultant, and Fire Commissioner. He is the founder and CEO of The Matthew 25 Mission, Inc., where he focuses on serving people experiencing poverty and homelessness in the Tampa Bay area.

Learn more at tommcqueenbooks

Ethan's Presence: How One Child Changed A Forgotten Life is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

Ethan's Presence: How One Child Changed A Forgotten Life By: Chaplain Tom McQueen Independently Published, June 8, 2026 – ISBN:9798180599506 – Genre: Christian Fiction, Contemporary Fiction

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