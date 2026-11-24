MENAFN - GetNews)"God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself by Derek K. Cafferata"Derek K. Cafferata's practical guide for teens and young adults continues to connect with readers seeking a stronger foundation for life.

NEW YORK, NY - November 24, 2026 - God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself by Derek K. Cafferata is receiving enthusiastic 5-star feedback from Goodreads readers as the book becomes available in audiobook format.

Written for teens and young adults facing the pressures of school, work, relationships, and an uncertain future, God... Family... Job... centers on a simple but lasting foundation: faith, family, and purpose. The book encourages readers to decide who they want to become, treat people with care and respect, take ownership of their choices, and build success without losing sight of their values.

The audiobook release gives listeners a new way to experience the book's straightforward life lessons, whether during a commute, while exercising, at home, or as part of a family discussion. Its short sections, direct language, and action-based guidance make it well suited for young people who want practical encouragement they can return to often.

Goodreads readers have responded to the book's focus on values, responsibility, and steady personal growth. Reviewer Julianne Harkleroad called it“a gem of a book,” noting its short, accessible sections and its usefulness as a shared parent-and-child study. Her review highlighted the book's emphasis on paying attention, building core beliefs, learning from consequences, and choosing a path with intention.

Other 5-star reviewers praised the book as a practical resource for young adults. Abigail described it as“a practical guide for young adults ready to build a future rooted in faith, family, purpose, and personal responsibility.” Sue noted that it offers help for readers sorting out their priorities, covering“honesty and respect,” skill-building, ownership, and small steps toward larger goals.

At the heart of God... Family... Job... are three questions: Who are you at your core? How do you treat people? How do you get things done? From there, the book explores caring, honesty, respect, and making people smile, then introduces the Three A's: Attitude, Approach, and Accountability. Readers are encouraged to set meaningful goals, develop useful skills, prioritize what matters, and take responsibility for creating the life they want.

Cafferata's message is especially timely for young adults surrounded by constant pressure to compare themselves to others and chase outside approval. Rather than offering a rigid formula, God... Family... Job... invites readers to take what helps, make it their own, and move forward with greater clarity.

About the Author

Derek Cafferata is a business leader with more than 30 years of leadership experience. As Chairman of Travel Advances, an AI-driven travel social platform, he helps people explore the world, form connections, and create meaningful experiences. Through God... Family... Job..., Cafferata shares practical lessons intended to help young adults build lives rooted in values, goals, responsibility, and purpose.

For more information, visit

God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself is available in print, ebook, and now audiobook format.

Book Details God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself By Derek K. Cafferata Independently Published Published: November 6, 2026 ISBN: 9798166494634 Genre: Teen / Young Adult Personal Development & Life Skills

PR by BookBuzz

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

god-family-job-by-derek-k-cafferata/