NEW YORK, NY - November 24, 2026 - Dividing a substantial marital estate requires careful classification and precise valuation under New York's equitable distribution laws. Manhattan high net worth divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. ( ) outlines how individuals can protect their significant assets, including closely held businesses, investment portfolios, deferred compensation, and real estate, during a matrimonial proceeding.

According to Manhattan high net worth divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum, New York courts distribute marital property fairly, which does not automatically guarantee an even split down the middle. Courts evaluate a comprehensive list of statutory factors, such as the duration of the marriage, the income and property of each party at the time of filing, and both direct and indirect contributions made to the marital estate. "Equitable distribution relies heavily on how carefully each asset is classified, valued, documented, and disclosed throughout the legal process," explains Shum.

Manhattan high net worth divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum emphasizes that distinguishing between marital and separate property is one of the most critical steps in protecting wealth. Under Domestic Relations Law Section 236(B), property acquired during the marriage is generally presumed to be marital, regardless of whose name appears on the title. Conversely, assets owned prior to the marriage, along with inheritances and third-party gifts, are typically classified as separate property, provided they remain uncommingled and are supported by clear documentation.

Attorney Shum notes that separate property can easily lose its protected status if rigorous financial boundaries are not maintained. Depositing an inheritance into a joint bank account or using separate funds to contribute to a jointly owned residence often leads to the commingling of assets, rendering them subject to division. "The spouse claiming an asset to be separate carries the burden of tracing it, which requires concrete financial records rather than mere recollection," he observes.

The valuation of a family business or professional practice presents another significant hurdle in high-asset cases. A business established during the marriage is considered marital property, but determining its true value involves analyzing earnings streams, owner compensation adjustments, and the distinction between a company's overall reputation and the owner's personal goodwill. Furthermore, while the value of enhanced earning capacity from a professional license is no longer distributable as a separate asset in New York, the court may still weigh contributions made toward obtaining that credential.

The firm highlights that full financial transparency is a mandatory component of the process, requiring both parties to submit a comprehensive and sworn Statement of Net Worth. When the financial picture appears incomplete or one spouse suspects the other is hiding assets, the discovery phase may significantly expand. This process often includes third-party subpoenas to financial institutions, comprehensive depositions, and the utilization of forensic accountants to trace undisclosed funds or reconstruct true business income.

Valid marital agreements offer another layer of protection for substantial estates. A well-drafted prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can designate specific business interests or investments as separate property, preemptively establishing valuation methods and avoiding extensive disputes. However, these agreements must be in writing, formally acknowledged, and signed without fraud or duress to be enforceable.

"An incomplete Statement of Net Worth can affect credibility with the court before the financial issues are ever argued," advises Shum. "Omissions often read as concealment and can cost a party their credibility on every contested issue."

The legal team routinely handles detailed financial classifications, business valuations, and asset tracing for clients throughout Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs, including contested proceedings in the Supreme Court, New York County.

For those facing a matrimonial dispute involving significant holdings, contacting an experienced high net worth divorce attorney may provide essential strategies for preventing the wasteful dissipation of assets and securing a fair resolution based on accurate valuations.

About the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq.:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. is a Manhattan-based law firm focused on family law matters, including high net worth divorce, property division, child custody, and spousal support. Led by attorney Richard Roman Shum, the practice serves individuals, families, and business owners throughout Manhattan and the greater New York City area. For consultations, call (646) 259-3416.

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