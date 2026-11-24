JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - November 24, 2026 - Drivers navigating T-intersections across New York City often face confusion about who must yield, and that uncertainty can lead to collisions and disputes over fault. Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) has released guidance explaining the yielding duties that apply at T-intersections, how New York fault and no-fault rules work, and what injured parties should do after a crash.

According to Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a T-intersection forms when one road ends at another, creating the shape of a "T." The road that continues across the top is generally the through road, while the road that ends is the stem road. "In most cases, the driver entering from the stem road must yield to traffic already moving on the through road," Sanchez explains. "But the correct rule can change depending on signs, signals, pedestrians, and the movements of each vehicle."

Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez notes that New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1142 requires a driver approaching a stop or yield sign to yield to vehicles already in or approaching the intersection closely enough to be a hazard. At a T-intersection controlled by a stop sign, the stem-road driver must stop completely, check for traffic in both directions, and proceed only when it is safe. Where a yield sign is present, the driver must slow and be prepared to stop, but may continue if no through traffic is present.

The through-road driver does not always have an unconditional right of way. Under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1141, a driver turning left must yield to oncoming vehicles traveling straight or turning right when they are close enough to be a hazard. "Even a driver with the right of way has a duty to drive safely," Sanchez emphasizes. "Right of way is something a driver gives, not something a driver takes."

At uncontrolled T-intersections, which are common on quiet side streets, different rules apply. Any driver must yield to traffic already in the intersection, and when two drivers arrive from different roads at about the same time, the driver on the left must yield to the driver on the right. Sanchez points out that vehicles leaving a driveway, alley, parking lot, or private road carry an even greater burden. Under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1143, such drivers must stop and yield to all traffic on the roadway and to pedestrians before entering.

Attorney Sanchez also stresses the priority given to vulnerable road users. Pedestrians have the right of way at marked and unmarked crosswalks, so drivers approaching from either the through road or the stem road must stop and allow them to cross. Cyclists traveling on the through road likewise have priority over vehicles entering from the stem road, a rule that is especially important throughout New York City where cyclists are recognized as having rights and responsibilities similar to motor vehicles.

When it comes to liability, the personal injury attorney explains that New York follows a modified comparative negligence system. The driver who fails to yield is generally held primarily at fault, but responsibility can be shared based on factors such as speeding, distracted driving, or obstructed visibility. "If a court finds an injured driver thirty percent responsible, that person's damages are reduced by thirty percent," Sanchez notes. "And if someone is found more than fifty percent at fault, they cannot recover damages at all."

Sanchez further observes that New York's no-fault insurance system shapes how compensation works after a crash. Injured parties first turn to their own insurer for basic losses such as medical bills and lost wages, regardless of who caused the collision. A claim against the at-fault driver is available only when the injury meets the serious injury threshold under Insurance Law Section 5102(d), which includes fractures, significant disfigurement, permanent loss of use, and other qualifying conditions. Sanchez adds that New York generally allows three years to file a personal injury lawsuit, though no-fault claims must be initiated much sooner.

The firm handles intersection accident cases throughout Queens, including the many T-intersections where residential streets meet the busy avenues of Jackson Heights, and represents injured drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists across New York City. Sanchez advises that anyone involved in a crash should call 911, photograph the scene and signage, note vehicle positions, exchange information, gather witness details, and seek prompt medical care before speaking with an insurance company.

For those injured in a failure-to-yield collision, consulting a Queens car accident attorney may help clarify fault, protect important deadlines, and pursue the full compensation available under New York law.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a personal injury law firm located at 37-06 82nd St #304, Jackson Heights, NY 11372, serving clients across Queens and New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm focuses on car accident and intersection injury cases, representing injured drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. For a free consultation, call (646) 701-7990.

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