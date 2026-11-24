NEW YORK, NY - November 24, 2026 - Buyers considering a condominium purchase in Manhattan often weigh the ownership rights, financing flexibility, and resale considerations that distinguish a condo from a cooperative apartment. Manhattan real estate attorney Natalia A. Sishodia of Sishodia PLLC ( ) has released guidance outlining how condo ownership works in New York City and the key terms buyers should review before signing a contract.

According to the guidance, purchasing a condo means acquiring real property, including a recorded deed to the unit and an undivided interest in the building's common elements. Manhattan real estate attorney Natalia A. Sishodia notes that this structure gives condo ownership a form closer to owning a house than to holding shares in a corporation. "When a buyer purchases a condo, the buyer receives a deed and a direct interest in the building, which affects how the property is financed, insured, and later transferred," Sishodia explains.

Manhattan real estate attorney Natalia A. Sishodia points out that a condo may offer fewer transfer restrictions and more flexibility for financing, leasing, and resale than a co-op. Still, the declaration, bylaws, and board procedures continue to shape how an owner may use or transfer the unit. The New York Attorney General regulates public offerings of condo and co-op interests under Article 23-A of the General Business Law, and in a resale the original offering plan may be outdated, making current building records important.

The guidance addresses how a condo board's authority depends on the declaration and bylaws. Sishodia explains that some buildings use a right of first refusal rather than the discretionary buyer approval associated with many co-op boards. "If a right of first refusal applies, the governing documents identify who may purchase the unit on the same terms offered to the outside buyer, or the building may waive the right so the sale can close," she notes. Missing a step in a building's transfer process can delay a transaction, which is why the contract and condominium documents warrant careful review.

On financing, Attorney Sishodia observes that a condo mortgage is not automatically easier to obtain than a co-op loan. While a condo buyer may avoid a co-op board's separate approval process, the lender still reviews the borrower and the condominium project, including the building's finances, master insurance policy, and physical condition. Down payment and loan limits depend on the lender, loan program, borrower, and condominium project.

Sishodia PLLC also addresses leasing rules that can affect a Manhattan condo purchase. Condo owners must follow the declaration, bylaws, board rules, and New York City law, and long-term leasing may be allowed, limited, or prohibited by the building documents. New York City separately restricts rentals for fewer than 30 days, and in a permanent residential building an owner cannot rent out an entire unit for a shorter period unless the host remains present, maintains a common household with no more than two paying guests, obtains a city registration, and follows other occupancy laws.

Attorney Sishodia advises buyers to consider tax matters as well. Eligible condo owners may qualify for the Cooperative and Condominium Property Tax Abatement under Real Property Tax Law § 467-a, subject to ownership, primary residence, and filing requirements handled by the building's board or managing agent. "Buyers should look beyond the purchase price and projected rent when deciding whether a condo fits their plans," Sishodia adds, emphasizing that common charges, special assessments, taxes, and insurance all affect the total cost.

The firm further explains that condo buyers can purchase an owner's title insurance policy because the unit is real property, protecting against covered losses from title defects or liens that existed at the time of purchase. International buyers may also purchase condos in New York City, as U.S. citizenship or residency is not required, though transfer applications and a waiver of an applicable right of first refusal may still apply. Sishodia represents buyers and sellers throughout Manhattan, reviewing contracts, offering plans, amendments, bylaws, title documents, and closing conditions that may affect the terms or timing of a transaction.

For those considering a condominium purchase or sale in New York City, consulting a Manhattan real estate attorney may help clarify ownership rights, financing terms, and building requirements before signing a contract. Sishodia PLLC works with buyers and sellers to prepare required submissions, meet deadlines, and coordinate any waiver process.

About Sishodia PLLC:

Sishodia PLLC is a boutique Manhattan law office focused on New York real estate matters and dispute resolution. Led by managing partner Natalia A. Sishodia, Esq., LL.M., the firm represents clients in residential and commercial transactions, including condo and co-op purchases and sales, new development properties, conversions, deed transfers, leasing, lending, and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, and advises international clients in English and Russian. The office is located at 600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016. For consultations, call (833) 616-4646.

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