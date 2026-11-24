CHICAGO, IL - November 24, 2026 — When a witness in an Illinois divorce hearing or trial provides an evasive or unrelated response, the integrity of the questioning process can be compromised. Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight of the Law Office of Russell D. Knight ( ) has published a guide examining how objections and motions may address nonresponsive answers during testimony and discovery in Illinois divorce proceedings.

According to Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight, a nonresponsive answer occurs when a witness fails to actually answer the question posed. The guide explains that such answers should be brought to the court's attention through a proper objection made by the attorney conducting the examination. "When a witness answers with something other than the answer to the question asked, the questioning attorney has the right to object and request that the answer be stricken from the record," Knight explains.

Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight notes that Illinois courts have long recognized the duty to strike nonresponsive answers when a proper motion is made. Citing People v. Fritz, the guide highlights that it is the court's responsibility to remove such answers so they are not considered when weighing evidence. Once an answer is stricken, the judge should also direct the witness to answer the question properly.

Knight points out that the right to object to nonresponsive answers protects a party's ability to present a case in an orderly manner. Referencing People v. Colts, the guide observes that denying an attorney the ability to strike nonresponsive answers would make direct examination far more difficult and render cross-examination virtually useless. "The right to object to nonresponsive answers is one facet of a party's right to present his or her case," Knight adds.

Attorney Knight also emphasizes an important limitation: only the attorney asking the questions may object to an answer as nonresponsive. As the guide notes through Hester v. Goldsbury, an attorney who is not conducting the examination may not have unresponsive testimony stricken. This distinction underscores the importance of understanding procedural rights during trial.

Beyond in-court testimony, the guide addresses nonresponsive answers in the discovery process. Knight explains that an Illinois divorce court can also consider judicial admissions obtained outside of court through discovery depositions, interrogatories, and requests to admit. Under the standard set in In re Estate of Rennick, judicial admissions are deliberate, clear, and unequivocal statements by a party about a concrete fact within that party's knowledge.

Knight observes that parties have a good-faith obligation to make reasonable efforts to secure answers to discovery requests. When a party fails to answer or provides evasive or irrelevant responses, the requesting party may file a motion to compel a proper answer. Under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 219, the court may either force the witness to answer or bar that witness from testifying concerning the issue, and further proceedings may be stayed until compliance.

The guide further explains that the proper way to refuse to answer a discovery request is through an objection rather than silence or evasion. Under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 216, any objection to a request or an answer must be heard by the court upon prompt notice and motion of the party making the request. Knight advises that raising these issues promptly before the trial court is essential to preserving the record.

For individuals navigating contested testimony and discovery disputes, understanding how to address nonresponsive answers can be central to controlling the direction of a case. Those involved in Illinois divorce litigation may benefit from consulting a knowledgeable Chicago family law attorney to protect their procedural rights. For those facing divorce proceedings, contacting an experienced divorce attorney may help ensure that testimony and discovery remain focused and properly presented.

About Law Office of Russell D. Knight:

The Law Office of Russell D. Knight is a Chicago-based family law firm focused on divorce, child custody, child support, and related domestic relations matters. Led by attorney Russell D. Knight, who has represented clients in Illinois and Florida since 2006, the firm serves individuals throughout the Chicago area and beyond. For consultations, call (773) 334-6311.

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