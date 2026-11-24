NEW CASTLE, PA - November 24, 2026 - Drivers involved in a collision in Pennsylvania face strict legal deadlines for reporting the crash to law enforcement and to the state, and missing those deadlines can jeopardize both a driver's license and an insurance claim. New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) has released guidance explaining what makes a crash reportable in Pennsylvania, when police must be notified, and how the five-day written report rule works for drivers.

According to New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, Pennsylvania law treats a crash as reportable whenever it involves an injury, a death, or a vehicle that must be towed because it cannot be driven under its own power. "A crash does not have to look catastrophic to trigger reporting obligations," Kelly explains. "If anyone complains of pain, is taken by ambulance, or needs medical attention afterward, drivers should treat the crash as reportable and call the police from the scene."

New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly points to 75 Pa.C.S. Section 3746, which requires drivers to notify police immediately, by the quickest available means of communication, when a crash results in injury, death, or a tow-away. Calling 911 or the local police department right away satisfies this duty in most situations. Minor fender benders without injuries or significant damage typically do not require an official report, though drivers may still choose to notify police and should always inform their own insurer.

The five-day rule applies to a separate scenario. Under 75 Pa.C.S. Section 3747, when a police department does not investigate a reportable crash, each driver involved must forward a written report to the Department of Transportation within five days, using PennDOT Form AA-600. When an officer does investigate, the responding police agency has 15 days to report the crash to PennDOT.

Attorney Kelly notes that insurance deadlines follow a different timeline than the state requirements. "Pennsylvania law does not set a fixed number of days for notifying an insurer, but nearly every policy requires prompt notice," he says. "Reporting to the insurance company within 24 to 72 hours is the safest course, because waiting can give an adjuster grounds to delay processing or question coverage."

Responsibility for reporting rests primarily with the drivers, though others at the scene play a role. Each driver must ensure a reportable crash reaches the police, and if a driver is physically unable to make the call, a passenger may do so. Witnesses are not legally required to report, but their observations can help establish fault, and law enforcement will usually prepare a crash report when officers respond to serious injuries or significant property damage. Kelly advises requesting the incident number before leaving the scene so a copy of the report can be obtained later.

Joseph A. George, who practices alongside Kelly, emphasizes the importance of acting quickly to preserve evidence. "Skid marks fade, vehicles get repaired, and witnesses forget details," George observes. "The longer a driver waits, the easier it becomes for an insurance adjuster to argue that the injuries or vehicle damage came from a separate incident." He adds that the firm works directly with crash victims to obtain official police reports, complete filings when police do not investigate, and secure scene evidence before it disappears.

The team at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. outlines a straightforward sequence for handling a crash: check for injuries and call 911, move to safety when possible, exchange information and photograph the scene, report to the police, notify the insurer, and keep copies of every document. For crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, drivers should allow at least 15 days before requesting a copy of the report, after which the agency reviews requests within about seven business days and releases approved reports once the applicable fee is paid.

Attorney George highlights common mistakes that can complicate an otherwise routine claim, including omitting essential information, misunderstanding the difference between the immediate police notification and the five-day PennDOT report, and failing to document the scene. He cautions drivers against speculating about fault when speaking with police or an adjuster, since responsibility for a crash often requires a full investigation.

The firm represents injured drivers and passengers across Lawrence, Butler, Beaver, and Mercer counties and surrounding Western Pennsylvania communities. In smaller boroughs and rural areas, the responding agency may be the Pennsylvania State Police rather than a municipal department, but calling 911 routes the report to the correct agency.

For those uncertain whether a crash had to be reported, or facing an adjuster who is questioning a late-filed report, consulting a Western Pennsylvania car accident attorney may help protect their rights and financial recovery.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle, Pennsylvania law firm focused on car accident, personal injury, and workers' compensation matters. Led by attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, the firm serves injured drivers and passengers throughout Western Pennsylvania, including Lawrence, Butler, Beaver, and Mercer counties. The office is located at 315 N Mercer St, New Castle, PA 16101. For a free, confidential consultation, call (724) 658-8535.

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