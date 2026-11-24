TOMS RIVER, NJ - November 24, 2026 — Families throughout Ocean County face difficult decisions when planning for aging, disability, and long-term care, and understanding the legal tools available can help protect both loved ones and family assets. New Jersey elder law attorney Christine Matus of the Matus Law Group ( ) has published a comprehensive resource explaining how elder law encompasses estate planning, guardianships, powers of attorney, special needs trusts, and long-term care planning under New Jersey law.

According to New Jersey elder law attorney Christine Matus, elder law addresses the specific challenges that arise as people age or when families include members with special needs. "Each family's situation is unique, and standard solutions rarely address the specific concerns that arise when planning for the future," Matus explains. The firm's guidance covers planning for incapacity, coordinating care, protecting vulnerable adults, and ensuring families have the legal authority to make necessary decisions for their loved ones.

The published resource, prepared by New Jersey elder law attorney Christine Matus, outlines four essential legal documents every aging adult should consider: a last will and testament, a durable power of attorney, a healthcare proxy or Advance Healthcare Directive, and a living will. Matus notes that without a durable power of attorney, families may be forced to petition the court for guardianship to access accounts and manage finances, a process that can take months and require ongoing court supervision.

Matus emphasizes the importance of understanding when guardianship becomes necessary. "Guardianship is a court proceeding that appoints someone to make decisions for an incapacitated adult," she says. Under New Jersey law, the Superior Court, Chancery Division, Probate Part, hears these proceedings, with Ocean County matters handled at the Superior Court in Toms River at 120 Hooper Avenue. The court can appoint a guardian of the person, a guardian of the property, or a general guardian, and must consider less restrictive alternatives such as powers of attorney, representative payee arrangements, and supported decision-making.

The resource also details how special needs trusts protect vulnerable family members. Attorney Matus points out that even a modest inheritance can disqualify a disabled individual from means-tested benefits such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid. In 2025, SSI pays up to $967 per month to eligible individuals but imposes a strict $2,000 asset limit. "Special needs trusts allow disabled individuals to benefit from family assets without losing SSI, Medicaid, or other essential support," Matus adds. As both an attorney and the parent of a child with special needs, she brings firsthand understanding to these planning decisions.

Long-term care costs represent a significant concern for many families. Matus observes that assisted living in New Jersey can cost approximately $8,000 per month, while nursing home care may reach $14,000 or more per month. The article explains payment options including Medicare, which provides only limited coverage; private pay; long-term care insurance; veterans' Aid and Attendance benefits; and Medicaid planning. Matus highlights that New Jersey's Medicaid program carries a five-year lookback period, meaning transfers made within five years before applying can result in penalty periods of ineligibility.

For married couples, the firm's guidance addresses strategies that help qualify the spouse needing care for Medicaid while preserving income and assets for the healthy community spouse. As of 2026, the spouse remaining at home may keep approximately $162,660 in assets. Attorney Matus notes that revocable living trusts provide flexibility during a person's lifetime, while irrevocable trusts can offer asset protection when established well in advance of care needs.

The resource further explains protections against elder abuse and financial exploitation under New Jersey's Adult Protective Services Act. Matus advises that families who suspect exploitation have several legal options, including petitioning for guardianship, pursuing criminal charges, filing civil lawsuits to recover assets, and challenging estate planning documents executed through undue influence. Reports of abuse can be made through the statewide APS hotline, available around the clock.

The Matus Law Group serves families throughout Ocean County, including Toms River, Brick, Lakewood, Jackson, Berkeley Township, and Lacey Township, and maintains relationships with local agencies such as the Ocean County Office on Aging and the Board of Social Services. Matus emphasizes that earlier consultation provides more planning options and better asset protection.

For families planning for aging, disability, or long-term care, consulting an experienced elder law attorney may help protect assets, secure proper care, and prepare for future legal and financial considerations.

About Matus Law Group:

Matus Law Group is a Toms River-based firm focusing on elder law, estate planning, guardianships, special needs planning, and long-term care planning. Founded by attorney Christine Matus, who brings more than 30 years of experience and personal insight as the parent of a child with special needs, the firm serves families throughout Ocean County and New Jersey. The office is located at 81 E Water St Suite 2C in Toms River. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

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