ROANOKE, VA - November 24, 2026 — Drivers injured by uninsured motorists in western Virginia often worry about how their medical bills and vehicle repairs will be paid, and Virginia law addresses this by requiring most auto policies to include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC ( ) has released guidance explaining how this coverage works, the limits state law requires, and the steps individuals should take after a collision with a driver who lacks active insurance.

According to Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., uninsured motorist (UM) coverage is protection built into an auto policy that pays the damages an at-fault driver owes when that driver lacks liability coverage. Under Virginia Code Section 38.2-2206, auto liability policies delivered in Virginia must include an endorsement paying all sums the injured party is legally entitled to recover from an uninsured driver. "Many people don't realize that this protection is already part of their own policy and cannot be waived," Fishwick explains. "It applies not only when another driver has no insurance, but also in hit-and-run crashes where the driver is never identified."

Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. notes that the same statute provides underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage with limits matching a policyholder's liability limits. Under Virginia's "add-on" UIM law, UIM coverage pays on top of the at-fault driver's liability coverage unless a named insured signs an election to reduce those payments. A vehicle is considered underinsured when the total liability coverage available falls short of the UM limits on the injured person's own policy.

Fishwick points out that a driver who presents an insurance card at the scene can still leave a victim with an uninsured motorist claim if the insurer later denies coverage due to a lapsed premium, a policy exclusion, or a failure to cooperate with the investigation. "The policy language controls the outcome, which is why reading it carefully at the outset matters so much," he observes. Attorney Fishwick and the team at Fishwick & Associates PLC assist clients injured on I-581, Williamson Road, and throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Virginia's coverage requirements recently increased. For policies effective on or after January 1, 2025, minimum limits rose to $50,000 for injury or death of one person, $100,000 for two or more people, and $25,000 for property damage, up from the prior $30,000, $60,000, and $20,000 thresholds. Section 38.2-2206 separately requires at least $20,000 in coverage for damage to the insured's property in one accident, though a $200 statutory exclusion can apply when the at-fault driver is unidentifiable.

Fishwick emphasizes that filing a UM claim begins with prompt written notice to the injured person's own insurance carrier, not the other driver's insurer. Reporting the crash to the Roanoke Police Department or Virginia State Police establishes the collision details, which becomes especially important when the at-fault driver remains unknown. "Delayed reporting can create coverage disputes, and accepting an early settlement before treatment is complete can permanently close the door on future medical care and lost income," he advises.

A UM claim allows recovery of the same categories of damages available against an at-fault driver, up to the applicable policy limits, including medical bills, future medical care, lost income, reduced earning capacity, property damage, and pain and suffering. Attorney Fishwick highlights that Virginia's contributory negligence rule can bar recovery entirely if an injured party is found even partly at fault, which makes liability evidence as essential as medical documentation.

Individuals may also file a personal injury lawsuit directly against an uninsured driver, and Virginia Code Section 38.2-2206 requires serving a copy of the lawsuit on the UM carrier as if it were a named defendant. In hit-and-run cases, the law permits an action against a "John Doe" defendant when the injured party serves the UM carrier and provides a sworn statement that the driver cannot be identified. Fishwick notes that collecting a judgment directly from an uninsured driver is often difficult, making the UM policy the primary source of financial recovery.

Time limits are strict. Under Virginia Code Section 8.01-243, personal injury claims generally must be filed within two years of the accident, while property damage claims carry a five-year limitation period. The firm serves clients in Roanoke County, Botetourt, Franklin, Craig, Montgomery, Bedford, Rockbridge, and Floyd counties, and the cities of Roanoke, Salem, and Vinton.

For those injured by an uninsured or underinsured driver, contacting a Roanoke personal injury attorney may help clarify available coverage, preserve evidence, and protect the right to seek full financial recovery before deadlines expire.

About Fishwick & Associates PLC:

Fishwick & Associates PLC is a Roanoke-based law firm founded by John P. Fishwick Jr., focusing on personal injury and wrongful death claims throughout western Virginia. The firm represents injured drivers in uninsured and underinsured motorist matters from the initial insurer notice through litigation, on a contingency fee basis. The office is located at 30 Franklin Road SW, Suite 700, in Roanoke. For consultations, call (540) 345-5890.

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