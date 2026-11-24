CHICAGO, IL - November 24, 2026 - Couples considering marriage in Illinois often want to clarify their financial expectations before the wedding, and Illinois law sets specific requirements for when a prenuptial agreement becomes enforceable. Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) has released guidance explaining how the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act (750 ILCS 10/7) governs voluntary execution, financial disclosure, and unconscionability. The guidance addresses what makes an agreement valid, what can invalidate it, and what terms cannot be included.

According to Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender, a premarital agreement is generally enforceable if it is in writing, signed by both parties, and executed voluntarily. "Many people assume a signed document is automatically enforceable, but Illinois courts look closely at the entire signing process, not just the signature page," Bender explains. Under 750 ILCS 10/3, oral prenuptial agreements are not recognized, and provisions addressing separate property, inheritances, or spousal maintenance are enforceable only if they appear in a written agreement signed by both parties.

Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender notes that the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act governs prenuptial agreements executed in the state on or after January 1, 1990. An enforceable agreement replaces the default rules for property division and spousal maintenance under the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act with the terms the parties agreed to. The agreement becomes effective only upon marriage, and if the marriage never occurs, the agreement has no legal effect.

A central issue in enforcement disputes is whether the agreement was executed voluntarily. Bender points out that a court evaluating voluntary execution examines evidence of the process, including when the agreement was first requested, when complete drafts and financial schedules were delivered, whether each party could obtain separate counsel, and whether artificial deadlines limited a meaningful choice. "Presenting a prenup shortly before the wedding can weigh against voluntary execution, and misleading a party about the agreement's legal effect can support a claim that it was not signed voluntarily," he adds.

Financial disclosure also plays an important role in the analysis under 750 ILCS 10/7(a)(2). Attorney Bender emphasizes that a court does not invalidate an agreement simply because disclosure was incomplete. Instead, inadequate disclosure is one element a challenging party must prove to establish that an unconscionable agreement is unenforceable. Illinois law permits a party to waive additional financial disclosure, but the waiver must be voluntary, express, and in writing.

The firm explains that an agreement is considered unconscionable only when its terms are strongly one-sided and unfairly disadvantage one party, evaluated based on the circumstances that existed when the agreement was executed. Under 750 ILCS 10/7(c), the court decides whether an agreement is unconscionable as a matter of law. An unequal outcome alone does not make a prenup unenforceable, as the court examines the facts and circumstances present when the parties signed.

Bender observes that most challenges arise during a divorce, when one spouse seeks to enforce the agreement and the other argues it is unenforceable. The spouse challenging the agreement bears the burden of proving the applicable statutory grounds, whether involuntary execution, unconscionability combined with inadequate disclosure, undue hardship from a maintenance waiver, or failure to satisfy statutory formalities. Under 750 ILCS 10/6, a premarital agreement may be amended or revoked after marriage only through a written agreement signed by both parties, and informal conduct should not be treated as a substitute.

The guidance also addresses limits on what an Illinois prenup can include. Under 750 ILCS 10/4, parties may address property rights, the division of assets upon separation or death, spousal maintenance, and estate planning provisions. However, a prenup cannot adversely affect a child's right to support, and provisions addressing child support or parenting time do not bind the court, which decides those issues according to the child's best interests. Attorney Bender notes that when an agreement contains a valid severability clause, a court can strike an unenforceable provision while enforcing the remainder.

Caesar & Bender, LLP serves clients throughout Chicago and Cook County, helping individuals and couples draft, review, enforce, and challenge prenuptial agreements. The firm advises that early negotiation, complete financial disclosure or a valid written waiver, and careful drafting can help reduce the risk of future enforcement disputes.

For those considering or reviewing a prenuptial agreement in Illinois, consulting a knowledgeable family law attorney may help ensure the agreement complies with state law and accurately reflects the parties' intentions.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based family law firm focused on prenuptial agreements, divorce, spousal maintenance, and related matters throughout Chicago and Cook County. The firm is led by co-founding partners Michael Ian Bender, a former Cook County Domestic Relations Judge, and Molly E. Caesar, who has litigated family law matters at the trial, appellate, and Illinois Supreme Court levels. The firm's office is located at 150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 2130, Chicago, IL 60601. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

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