BRONX, NY - November 24, 2026 — Tax issues frequently determine the true value of a divorce settlement, yet they are often overlooked until filing season arrives. Juan Luciano, a Bronx divorce mediation lawyer with Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ), has released guidance explaining how spouses negotiate tax matters directly into their final settlement agreements. The guidance covers filing status, child dependency claims, spousal maintenance treatment, capital gains exposure, and the division of retirement accounts.

According to the article, tax issues in a Bronx divorce mediation are negotiated much like property and support, allowing both spouses to write mutually agreed terms into their settlement. As a Bronx divorce mediation lawyer, Juan Luciano notes that mediation allows parties to trade across categories rather than argue each one before a judge. "Two assets with the same balance sheet value rarely have the same after-tax value," Luciano explains. "Putting the after-tax number on the table before anyone signs is what protects clients from surprises."

Working as a Bronx divorce mediation lawyer, Juan Luciano emphasizes that dependency claims are among the most common points of negotiation. Under Internal Revenue Code Section 152(e), the dependency claim belongs by default to the custodial parent, who may release it to the other parent for a given year by signing IRS Form 8332. While the federal dependency exemption is currently set at zero, the value lies in the associated tax credits, including a child tax credit of up to $2,200 per qualifying child for the 2025 and 2026 tax years.

Mediating parents typically resolve dependency allocation in one of three ways, according to the firm. Some alternate claiming years, some split claims by child when there are two or more children, and others allow the higher-earning parent to claim each year while adjusting support terms to compensate. Luciano advises that a well-drafted agreement should name each child, state the exact claiming years, and require the custodial parent to sign Form 8332 by a specific annual deadline.

Spousal maintenance presents a distinctive split between federal and state treatment. For agreements executed after December 31, 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 removed the federal deduction for the payor and excluded the payments from the recipient's federal income. New York, however, did not adopt this repeal. Under Tax Law Section 612, maintenance remains deductible by the payor and taxable to the recipient for state purposes, managed through Form IT-225 using subtraction S-136 for payments made and addition A-119 for payments received.

"A payor in a high New York bracket keeps a state-level benefit that no longer exists federally," Luciano points out. "Spouses can price that benefit into the maintenance number so the figure reflects their actual finances." He adds that agreements executed on or before December 31, 2018 retain the former federal treatment unless the parties modify the agreement and expressly adopt current federal rules.

On property division, Attorney Luciano notes that transfers between spouses incident to divorce are not taxable events under IRC Section 1041. The tax liability does not disappear, however; the receiving spouse takes the property at its original cost basis and absorbs the full built-in gain upon a later sale. The marital home follows IRC Section 121, which allows an exclusion of up to $250,000 of gain for an individual and up to $500,000 for a married couple filing jointly, making the timing of a sale a critical negotiation point.

Retirement accounts require careful drafting as well. Luciano explains that qualified plans such as a 401(k), 403(b), or pension are divided through a Qualified Domestic Relations Order under ERISA Section 206(d)(3) and IRC Section 414(p). When executed correctly, the alternate payee's share can roll into an IRA with no immediate tax or penalty. "Withdrawing cash outside a QDRO can trigger income tax and a 10% early withdrawal penalty for the account owner," he observes, adding that IRAs are divided instead through a direct trustee-to-trustee transfer.

Filing status is governed by marital status on December 31, which dictates the required status for the entire year. Luciano recommends that mediated agreements address the transition year directly, specifying whether the couple files jointly one last time, how any refund is divided, and who is responsible for a balance due. Clear indemnification language, he says, protects the spouse who did not control the financial reporting.

The firm serves clients throughout the Bronx and the greater New York City area, coordinating with accountants and QDRO drafters and handling filings in Bronx County Supreme Court. Attorney Luciano stresses that unresolved tax terms often surface during tax season, when the leverage to negotiate a fix is gone, resulting in duplicate dependency claims, amended returns, and costly post-judgment motions.

For those considering mediation, consulting a knowledgeable divorce mediation attorney may help structure a tax-efficient result and prevent unexpected obligations. Precise drafting upfront, including named children, applicable tax years, signature deadlines, and indemnification clauses, offers lasting protection.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Bronx-based family law firm focused on divorce mediation, asset division, and support negotiations for clients across New York City. Led by Attorney Juan Luciano, admitted to practice in New York in 2005 and a past president of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association, the firm coordinates with accountants and QDRO drafters to build clear, enforceable settlement terms. The office at 187 E 163rd St, Bronx, NY 10451 serves clients throughout the Bronx and surrounding boroughs, with consultations available in English and Spanish. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336.

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