BROOKLYN, NY - November 24, 2026 — Individuals injured in a slip and fall at a Brooklyn store, restaurant, or apartment building often face a hidden deadline: surveillance systems frequently record over older footage within days, erasing critical evidence before a claim is ever filed. Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group ( ) has released a guide explaining how long video footage typically lasts, how to request it, who should receive the request, and what happens if video is overwritten.

According to Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Samantha Kucher, most retail and food service camera systems run on a continuous loop and begin writing over the oldest video once the storage drive fills. "Unless someone tells the business to preserve the footage showing the fall, the system may automatically overwrite it without anyone at the store intentionally deleting it," Kucher explains. Depending on camera quantity, quality, and drive capacity, that loop often runs 7, 14, or 30 days.

Brooklyn slip and fall attorney Samantha Kucher notes that retention windows vary widely by business type. A bodega or small independent shop may keep footage only 7 to 14 days because of limited drive space, while restaurants and bars commonly retain 14 to 30 days. Grocery chains and big-box retailers using corporate cloud storage may hold 30 to 90 days, but those systems also purge on a set schedule unless someone flags a specific clip.

A central focus of the guide is the preservation letter, also called a spoliation or litigation hold letter. Kucher describes it as a written notice telling a business to save specific evidence because of a possible legal claim. It is not a lawsuit, subpoena, or court order, but it creates a clear legal record that the footage is relevant. "Courts treat written notice as the dividing line between an innocent automated overwrite and a sanctionable failure to preserve evidence," she says.

To be effective, the firm advises that a preservation letter identify the date and a specific time window of the fall, the precise location such as an aisle or stairwell, the cameras involved, and a request for at least 30 minutes of footage before the incident to show how long the hazard existed. Attorney Kucher adds that the letter should also request related records, including incident reports and cleaning and inspection logs, and demand that footage be preserved in its original format rather than a cropped clip.

Kucher points out that the letter must reach the person who actually controls the recording system. At a chain supermarket, that responsibility often falls to a corporate risk or loss-prevention department, so a request left with a cashier may never reach the right person. Independent Brooklyn restaurants and shops present the opposite situation, where the owner may be the only person with access. The guide recommends sending preservation requests by certified mail with a return receipt, and by email when an address is available, to document that the notice was received and when.

The guide also addresses the consequences when relevant footage is destroyed. Under New York law, destroying relevant evidence after receiving notice is called spoliation, and courts can impose sanctions under CPLR 3126, including cost awards, limiting a defense, or an adverse inference instruction allowing a jury to conclude the missing video would have been unfavorable. Kucher notes that in Pegasus Aviation I, Inc. v. Varig Logistica S.A., the New York Court of Appeals confirmed that evidence destroyed through ordinary negligence can support sanctions, though the requesting party must still show the lost evidence was relevant and caused prejudice.

Attorney Kucher emphasizes that many slip and fall claims succeed even without any footage. Photographs of the hazard, prompt medical records, incident reports, cleaning logs, and witness contact information can establish both the dangerous condition and the property owner's notice of it. She advises injured individuals to photograph the hazard up close, capture wide-angle views, and document lighting and the presence or absence of warning cones.

The firm also highlights key deadlines for those considering a claim. Under CPLR 214, most private personal injury claims in New York carry a three-year filing deadline, while claims against government entities require a Notice of Claim within 90 days under General Municipal Law § 50-e. Kucher Law Group represents clients throughout Kings County and New York City, handling premises liability matters against retail chains, restaurants, landlords, and insurance carriers.

For those injured in a fall at a store, restaurant, or residential building, contacting a Brooklyn premises liability attorney promptly may help secure surveillance footage and other time-sensitive evidence before it is lost.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a Brooklyn-based personal injury firm focused on premises liability and slip-and-fall claims throughout Kings County and New York City. Led by attorney Samantha Kucher, the firm handles rapid evidence collection, including preservation letters, surveillance video, incident logs, and witness statements. The office is located at 463 Pulaski St #1c in Brooklyn. For a free consultation, call (929) 563-6780.

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