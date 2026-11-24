MENAFN - GetNews) The company brings together product development, precision manufacturing, assembly, and customized packaging to support international beauty and personal care businesses.

DONGGUAN, China – November 24, 2026 – Dongguan Yingshang Industrial Co., Ltd (YINGSHANG), a manufacturer specializing in customized beauty, skincare, and massage tools, continues to develop its integrated manufacturing and supply chain services for international beauty brands, supermarkets, and global procurement companies. Through its combination of engineering expertise, advanced production equipment, and comprehensive OEM/ODM capabilities, the company provides customized manufacturing solutions covering multiple stages of product development and production.

Operating within the beauty and personal care industry, YINGSHANG focuses on helping businesses develop and manufacture products that meet their individual requirements. Its service model extends beyond conventional manufacturing by incorporating research and development, product design, mold development, production, assembly, and packaging into a coordinated process.

Integrated OEM and ODM Manufacturing Services

YINGSHANG provides one-stop customization services for businesses seeking manufacturing partners capable of supporting different stages of product development. Its OEM and ODM capabilities allow international buyers to work with the company on product concepts, design specifications, mold development, material selection, manufacturing processes, and final packaging.

This integrated approach is designed to simplify coordination between different production stages. Instead of managing multiple suppliers for product development, component manufacturing, assembly, and packaging, customers can access these services through one manufacturing partner.

The company's customization expertise covers a range of beauty and skincare tools, including gua sha tools, cosmetic spatulas, facial rollers, ice rollers, sunscreen applicators, tongue scrapers, and volcanic stone oil-absorbing rollers. These product categories serve different requirements within the beauty and personal care market, where product design, material selection, functionality, and presentation are important considerations for brands and retailers.

Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure

The company's manufacturing operations are supported by a range of specialized production equipment. Its facility includes CNC machining centers, lathes, turning and milling composite machines, injection molding machines, die-casting machines, and laser equipment.

These manufacturing resources support different production requirements, including precision machining, component fabrication, molding, and customized product development. The facility also operates three dedicated assembly lines, allowing the company to coordinate product assembly as part of its broader manufacturing process.

By combining these capabilities within its production infrastructure, YINGSHANG can address different technical and manufacturing requirements associated with customized beauty tools. The availability of multiple production processes also supports its ability to work with international customers requiring product-specific designs and manufacturing specifications.

Experienced Engineering and Product Development Team

Engineering expertise is another important component of YINGSHANG's manufacturing model. The company's engineering and technical team has an average of more than 10 years of industry experience in precision manufacturing.

The team works on customer-specific requirements involving product development, technical design, precision mold development, and production solutions. This experience enables the company to respond to different customization requests and coordinate technical considerations throughout the manufacturing process.

For beauty brands and retail businesses, customized product development can involve considerations such as dimensions, materials, structural design, functionality, surface finishing, and packaging presentation. YINGSHANG's engineering capabilities are intended to support these requirements while maintaining coordination between product design and manufacturing execution.

Quality Management Across Production Processes

Quality assurance remains an important part of the company's production operations. YINGSHANG implements an ISO-certified quality management system and maintains a quality control team with more than eight years of specialized industry experience.

The quality control process involves monitoring different production stages to maintain consistency and identify potential manufacturing defects. From material-related considerations and component production to assembly and finished product inspection, the company's approach emphasizes process monitoring and production control.

By combining quality management procedures with its manufacturing infrastructure and technical experience, YINGSHANG aims to produce customized beauty tools that meet customer specifications for safety, durability, and appearance.

Supply Chain Coordination and International Markets

YINGSHANG has developed long-term relationships with a network of raw material suppliers to support production continuity and material consistency. These supplier partnerships form part of its supply chain management strategy, helping the company coordinate material availability and maintain production schedules during periods of increased market demand.

The company identifies Europe and North America as key target markets, alongside the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. It also serves the Middle Eastern market, with a focus on countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Its manufacturing and customization services are intended for international skincare brands, beauty companies, supermarkets, and other procurement organizations seeking tailored product development and production support.

YINGSHANG's company profile also identifies established beauty industry names, including Estée Lauder, La Mer, Dior, Sephora, and MAC, in its client-related information.

Supporting the Evolving Beauty and Personal Care Industry

As beauty and personal care businesses develop product collections for different consumer markets, manufacturing partners with coordinated engineering, production, and customization capabilities play an important role in bringing product concepts into commercial production.

YINGSHANG's integrated service structure reflects this requirement by combining technical development, specialized manufacturing equipment, assembly operations, quality management, and packaging services within one supply chain framework.

Through its focus on customized beauty and skincare tools, the company continues to position its manufacturing operations around the requirements of international buyers seeking OEM/ODM production and coordinated supply chain support.

For additional information about its manufacturing capabilities, product categories, and customization services, visit the company's official website:

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About Dongguan Yingshang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Yingshang Industrial Co., Ltd. is an integrated manufacturing and trading enterprise specializing in customized beauty, skincare, and massage tools. The company provides OEM and ODM services encompassing research and development, product design, mold development, precision manufacturing, assembly, and packaging. Supported by specialized production equipment, experienced engineering personnel, an ISO-certified quality management system, and established raw material supplier relationships, YINGSHANG serves international beauty brands, supermarkets, and procurement businesses across multiple global markets.